Brutality: Police Arrest Officer Caught In Viral Video Assaulting Uber Drive

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Inspector Obic Modestus, the police officer seen in a viral video violently assaulting an Uber driver.

The arrest was made known yesterday by the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, while responding to the video.

He stated, “The Police Officer, Inspector Obic Modestus, has been summoned by the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) Lagos State Police Command for discipline.

Hundeyin said he will be handed over to the Provost Department for appropriate disciplinary measures. “The Lagos State Police Command, under CP Olohundare Jimoh, will not condone any form of incivility to members of the public.”

The video which was shared by X user, Oyindamola, who identifies as #dammiedammie35 , showed the officer repeatedly beating the driver.

She wrote, “A new video of Nigerian police men violently assaulting an Uber driver. Please spread this video because this is someone’s father they’re beating like an animal like this.

