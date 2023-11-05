Brutalisation Of NLC President Violation Of Trade Union Rights – NASU

…demands investigation, removal of Imo Commissioner of Police

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), has said the brutalisation, arbitrary arrest and detention of the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, violated trade union rights.

The General Secretary of NASU, Peters Adeyemi who condemned the act he described as barbaric, called for the removal of the Imo State Commissioner of Police for indulging in such an alleged heinous crime under the guise of keeping Ajaero under ‘protective custody.

Adeyemi who doubles as Deputy President of Public Service International (PSI), expressed concern over the roles played by the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, and the Imo State Commissioner of Police in the incident, in the face of the moral brutalization of workers in the state has been undergoing through unfair labour practices and unpaid salaries and pension.

While calling on President Bola Tinubu to immediately direct an investigation into the actions of the Imo State Governor and the Imo State Commissioner of Police, their agents and officials and prosecute all those found culpable, he warned that failure to do so would mean an unintentional message to the nation to “expect a clampdown on trade union leaders and activists. whenever there is a dispute between the government and labour.”

He further said: “The despicable action of the Governor and the Commissioner of Police in this regard is a violation of the human and trade union rights of Ajaero.

“The rights, that Ajaero was exercising in Owerri as the leader of the working people of Nigeria, before the brut show of power that exists only in animal farm, is guaranteed by the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 Constitution (as amended) and International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conventions. Nigeria as a member state of ILO has ratified ILO Conventions on Freedom of Association and Protection of Rights to Organise, 1948 (No.87) and the Right to Organise and Collective Bargaining, 1949 (No.98).

“It is indeed worrisome that after the State Governor, Hope Uzodinma had morally brutalised Imo state workers through unfair labour practices and unpaid salaries and pension, he then resorted to physical brutalisation of Ajaero, the leader of the workers, who was on a solidarity visit to the workers in Imo State, adding, as usual, he found a ready ally in the Imo State Commissioner of Police.

“These acts of the two top State and Federal Government functionaries in Imo State, which are associated only with authoritarian and fascist Governments, were common in Nigeria only during military regimes.

“The Labour Movement and indeed Nigerians had erroneously believed that these acts had gone with a military incursion in the governance of the country.

“What the Labour Movement failed to understand was that some ‘emperors’ in State government houses are yet to be fully debriefed of military mentality.

“NASU says no to authoritarianism and fascism in public administration and governance in Nigeria. It cannot be business as usual anymore.”