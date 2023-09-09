Bruno Guimaraes Sets To Sign New Contact With Newcastle

Bruno Guimaraes is edging closer to signing a new contract with Newcastle United.

Bruno still has more than two-and-a-half years to run on his current deal, but the Brazil international’s representatives have held talks with Newcastle for several months now about an extension with improved terms.

Bruno said in July that there was ‘no news’ on a new deal and that the ‘doubt is ongoing’, but the midfielder and his family are very settled on Tyneside with another baby on the way next year.

Bruno, in his own words, remains determined to write his name in the club’s history and discussions over a new contract have progressed in recent weeks.

This deal would not only be an acknowledgement of Bruno’s status in the side and his influence since joining Newcastle it would also offer the Magpies a little more protection after the 25-year-old was previously linked with Real Madrid.

The Madrid giants look set to be in the market for another midfielder when veterans Luka Modric and Toni Kroos eventually move on even if Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde are already on their books.

Bruno, like the entire team at Newcastle, has not been at his absolute best of late but the playmaker offered a timely reminder of his qualities in Brazil’s 5-1 win against Bolivia on Friday night.

Bruno did not misplace a single pass during the rout in Belem and even set up Rodrygo’s second goal with a superb assist.

Bruno was replaced by Joelinton, his Newcastle team-mate, with less than 20 minutes to go on what he called a ‘perfect’ night.

“Happy to be able to play for the first time as a starter in my country,” Bruno tweeted. “Great match from the whole group.

Perfect night with an assist. Glory to God for everything he has done in my life!”