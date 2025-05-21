Bruno Fernandes Targets Europa League Final Worth? League Glory After Tough Season

Share

Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes, says winning the UEFA Europa League would be a perfect way to end what has been a difficult season for the club.

The Portuguese midfielder has been one of United’s best players this season, scoring seven goals to help the team reach the final of the Europa League.

United will face fellow English side Tottenham Hotspur in the final, which takes place in Bilbao on May 21. Fernandes admitted that the Premier League campaign has not gone to plan, but he’s proud the team has reached the final of a European competition.

“We know the season hasn’t gone well in the league,” Fernandes said. “But we reached the Europa League final, and I’m happy because that was my goal from the start. Now we have a chance to win a trophy — and that’s always important for Manchester United.”

This will be Fernandes’ second Europa League final with Manchester United. He was part of the team that lost on penalties to Villarreal in 2021 after a 1-1 draw. He says the defeat still hurts, but it taught him valuable lessons. “It was disappointing. Villarreal deserved to win, but we would have too if we had won. Finals are often tight, with very few chances.

But every loss helps you grow,” he said. He added that losing the 2023 FA Cup final to Manchester City also made the team stronger.

“We lost the final, but the next season we beat City in a similar match. I hope something similar happens this time — and we can end this season by winning the Europa League.”

Fernandes has embraced his role as captain and sees it as an honour rather than a burden. He said wearing the armband doesn’t change the way he plays, but it reminds him of the responsibility he has to lead and support his teammates. “It’s a big responsibility and something I’m proud of,” he said.

“But I’ve always tried to help the team, with or without the armband. I give my all for the club and my teammates every time I play.” Fernandes knows the final won’t be easy. Like United, Tottenham have had a poor domestic season and will be just as hungry for silverware.

“Both teams have struggled in the league, but now we both have the chance to end the season with a European trophy,” he said. Even though the two sides are familiar with each other, Fernandes warned that finals are always different.

“A final is never like a normal match. There’s pressure, nerves, and a lot at stake. Even when teams know each other well, things can change quickly in a final.”

