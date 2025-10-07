Brunkow, Ramsdell, Sakaguchi Win Nobel Prize In Medicine

Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Dr Shimon Sakaguchi were said to have won the Nobel Prize in medicine yesterday for their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance.

Brunkow is a senior programme manager at the Institute for Systems Biology in Seattle. Ramsdell is a scientific adviser for Sonoma Biotherapeutics in San Francisco while Sakaguchi is a distinguished professor at the Immunology Frontier Research Center at Osaka University in Japan.

Peripheral immune tolerance is one way the body helps keep the immune system from getting out of whack and attacking its own tissues instead of foreign invaders, reports The Associated Press.

Their work dates back to 1995, when Sakagu chi made the first key discovery. Brunkow and Ramsdell made another breakthrough in 2001 and Sakaguchi linked all of their work two years later. “The laureates’ discoveries launched the field of peripheral tolerance, spurring the development of medical treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases,” the Nobel Assembly said in a news release.

“This may also lead to more successful transplantations. Several of these treatments are now undergoing clinical trials.” Thomas Perlmann, Secretary-General of the Nobel Committee, said he was only able to reach Sakaguchi by phone yesterday morning. He left voicemails for Brunkow and Ramsdell.

The award is the first of the 2025 Nobel Prize announcements and was announced by a panel at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. Last year’s prize was shared by Americans Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their discovery of microRNA, tiny bits of genetic material that serve as on and off switches inside cells that help control what the cells do and when they do it.

Nobel announcements continue with the physics prize today, chemistry tomorrow and literature on Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced Friday and the Nobel Memorial Prize in economics October 13.