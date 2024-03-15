Brume Eyes Second Gold Medal

African women’s long jump record holder, Ese Brume, is hoping to win a back-to-back African Games gold medal here in Accra, Ghana.

Since 2015, when she missed the podium in Congo Brazzaville, Brume has gone on to achieve great things in the event including a 7.17m personal best, a hat-trick of African Championships, a silver and bronze in the World Championships, and a bronze in the Olympics. Brume, looking fit and oozing with confidence, is the woman to beat and those who can do it are compatriots Ruth Usoro and Prestina Ochonoghor.

Usoro with 6.87m is the leading jumper in Africa followed by Brume at 6.84m. Ochonoghor has a 6.66m Season Best. “I’m aiming for my second African Games,” Brume said with a big smile after training at the University of Ghana warm-up tracks.