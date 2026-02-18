Brugge Seek Fortress Mentality In Atletico Visit

Belgian champions Club Brugge will aim to transform the Jan Breydel Stadium into a fortress when they welcome Spanish heavyweights Atletico Madrid for a high-stakes Champions League playoff clash.

Brugge stormed into this tie with a commanding 3-0 home win over Olympique de Marseille on the final matchday of the league phase, sealing a 19th-place finish.

That emphatic display reinforced their European pedigree on home soil, even if domestic inconsistency — defeat to Union SaintGilloise followed by victory over Standard Liege — has raised questions. Atletico’s path has been bumpier.

A shock 2-1 loss to Bodo Glimt denied them a top-eight berth, while a 1-0 setback against Real Betis dented their La Liga aspirations. Yet under Diego Simeone, adversity often sparks a response.

The Rojiblancos answered critics in style by thrashing Barcelona 4-0 in the Copa del Rey, with Ademola Lookman starring and Julian Alvarez rediscovering his touch. However, heavy rotation backfired in a subsequent defeat to Rayo Vallecano, leaving Atletico fourth in La Liga. Simeone insists squad depth will define their season as they juggle domestic and European ambitions.

In the Champions League, Atletico have combined structure with attacking thrust, frequently striking first and imposing themselves early — a trait that could prove decisive in Belgium. Brugge have shown they can hurt opponents, as wins over AS Monaco and Marseille demonstrate. Yet heavy losses to Bayern Munich, Sporting CP and Arsenal exposed defensive vulnerabilities.

They have not advanced beyond the last 16 since their run to the 1978 final, and the weight of history looms. Still, the Jan Breydel Stadium is no easy venue. Goals have flowed freely in Brugge’s European campaign, and when they last hosted Spanish opposition, they shared a thrilling 3-3 draw with Barcelona.

All signs suggest an absorbing contest. Brugge’s attacking intent at home promises entertainment, but Atletico’s experience, cutting edge and renewed confidence could tip the balance. If Simeone’s men reproduce the authority shown against Barcelona, they may seize a crucial first-leg edge — though not without a fierce examination on Belgian soil.