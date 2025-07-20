Belgian giants Club, Brugge have set a €40 million price tag for Raphael Onyedika, amid renewed transfer interest from Fenerbahçe.

According to reports from Turkish outlet Fotomaç, the Nigerian international midfielder, who joined Club Brugge from Danish side FC Midtjylland in 2022, was the subject of strong interest from Fenerbahçe last summer.

However, negotiations stalled after the Belgian club refused to lower their valuation, a stance they are reportedly maintaining once again.

Despite the high asking price, Fenerbahçe remain determined to secure the services of the 23-year-old, who is admired for his strength, composure, and ability to shield the backline — qualities that have attracted attention from several top clubs across Europe.

Premier League sides, including West Ham United and Leeds United, are also monitoring Onyedika’s situation closely as the summer transfer window heats up.

Club Brugge’s firm position suggests they value Onyedika as a core asset, and any departure will require a significant financial commitment.

As Fenerbahçe aim to bolster their midfield ahead of the new Turkish Süper Lig season, all eyes remain on whether they will meet Brugge’s €40 million demand or risk losing out once again.