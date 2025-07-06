Bruderhilfe Targets More Events After Pilot T’tennis Clinic, Tourney

After a successful pilot edition of their journey into sports, Bruderhilfe Social Development Initiative, already promised to host more table tennis clinics while also inviting more ex-internationals to support the organisation in sponsoring more events for youths of Nigeria.

The organisation has their first event in sport recently, bringing Charity into sports after being involved in other sectors like health, education and the like within the country.

The clinic which took place at the NTTF Hall, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, saw over 20 young players taking part in both boys and girls event and was named in honour of an ex-international, Thomas Ogunrinde, who was physically present from his base in Germany, to support the clinic both physical and with funds and equipment.

According to the Director of Bruderhilfe e.V Germany and Bruderhilfe Social Development Initiative, Mary Bruder, they are already working on having more of such events in Lagos especially with most of the top players coming to Lagos for two international Table Tennis circuits in July.

Bruder added that the event was another way of bringing ex-internationals to return and give something back to the country through sport that gave them limelight while also trying to take youths off social vices.

“So many of the national team players are coming home for the two international tournaments in July taking place in Lagos and we are looking at having events during that period,” she said.

“We are lacking players although there are some men but the women are not out there, so we are working on getting more female players into the game.

“We are going to be mentoring players, we are also going to sponsor them to go for competitions, we are going to help them with sporting equipment.”