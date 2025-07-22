Bruce Willis Can No Longer Speak, Read Nor Walk As Dementia Escalates

Hollywood legend Bruce Willis, best known as John McClane in Die Hard, is facing a devastating decline in health. Diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in early 2023, his disease has now advanced to the point where he can no longer speak, read, or walk, leaving him completely reliant on around-the-clock care.

According to The Express Tribune and other media outlets, Willis’s condition has worsened significantly since his 2022 aphasia diagnosis.

Over the past two years, his family, wife Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore, and their five daughters has shared heartfelt updates, offering glimpses of love, presence, and emotional connection amid the challenges.

Frontotemporal dementia affects key areas of the brain responsible for language, behavior, and motor skills, distinguishing it from Alzheimer’s . The Willis family has used their experience to highlight the difficulties faced by both patients and caregivers, despite the lack of cures and clear treatment guidelines .

Experts and health advocates commend Emma Heming Willis’s transparency, noting how her open discussions about caregiving have sparked vital conversations on FTD awareness. Her upcoming memoir, The Unexpected Journey, promises to offer further insight into the day-to-day realities and emotional landscape of a family living with dementia.

Through this difficult time, the public has rallied with support many sharing their own connections to dementia and applauding the Willis family for their dignity and candor. The consensus is clear: while Bruce may have lost many of his physical and communicative abilities, his presence continues to resonate deeply in the hearts of his loved ones and fans.