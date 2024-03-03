BRT Bus Kills Five-Year-Old Boy, Injures Mum, Sibling

…truck crushes man to death

A BRT bus on Saturday hit a mother and her two children, leading to the death of one of the children.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the incident reportedly occurred in the PALMGROOVE area of Lagos State.

The mother and the other child were promptly taken to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

However, the operatives from the Ministry of Health and the Lagos State Police Command were at the scene of the incident.

According to the eyewitness, the BRT driver fled with the bus.

The Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement issued on Sunday said a BRT driver, Sunday Bukola 35, hit one Rofiat, her son Malik 5 and one Basit 2 when crossing the BRT lane.

Hundeyin said Malik died on the spot, and Rofiat and Basit were rushed to the hospital where they are currently receiving treatment for various degrees of injuries sustained during the accident.

While, the corpse of Malik had been deposited at the mortuary, while the driver was later arrested and presently detained.

Also, a three-year-old girl was reportedly burnt to ashes at Ejigbo a suburb of the state.

It was learnt that the Ejigbo police division received a report on Saturday, March 2, that a fire broke out at number 5, Olorunsogo Street was caused by a candle lit in one of the apartments which later melted and caught fire and it spread to the other ten rooms in the compound.

As a result of the fire, one child named Michael 3, son of a tenant called Ayo got burnt completely. While properties worth millions of naira got burnt in the inferno.

Hundeyin said a combined team of Policemen from Ejigbo division, fire fighters and Lagos State ambulance service visited the scene and the fire was later put out by the firefighters and the remain of the boy was later evacuated.

However, a 49 years- old man,Gbolahan Aina has reportedly been crushed to death by a truck driver at Isokoko area of Agege.

The driver of the truck with registration number KJA 74 XQ, driven by one Goodwin Donatus, while reversing and didn’t notice that the victim was behind the truck.

Hundeyin said incidentally, he reversed the truck and climbed on the victim who died on the spot at Henry Carr Street, Agege.

He, however, said, that immediately after the information was received police officers from Isokoko were immediately drafted to the area on Saturday, March 2, around 6:45 pm.

The area was visited, the photograph was taken and the remainder of the victim was evacuated to the mainland general hospital and the body was deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.