Brozovic Initially Reluctant To Join Al-Nassr – Agent

FC Inter intermediary Gad Cohen provided some backstory on the transfer of the Croat to the Saudi Pro League side during an interview with Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport.

After spending nearly a decade at the club, midfielder Brozovic departed from Inter this summer.

The 30-year-old’s departure would have seemed like a major surprise only a few months earlier, but with the emergence of Hakan Calhanoglu as a starting-quality option in deep-lying midfield, there was a sense that the Nerazzurri were ready to move on.

Therefore, Inter cashed in by selling Brozovic to Al-Nassr. the Croat was hardly the only player to make the move from Europe to Saudi Arabia during the summer.

Saudi clubs splashed the cash to bring in high-profile players from European leagues.

They were happy to spend big on transfer fees and particularly wages to bolster their squads with top stars

And as Cohen reveals, Brozovic himself did not want to make the move right away. But as he reflected, the player reconsidered in the end.

Cohen revealed that “The club from Riyad had been following him for some time,” regarding Brozovic.

“They considered him the perfect player to raise the quality of their squad.”

“So thanks to the great relationship that I have with that club, I was able to help them seal the deal to sign him,” Cohen added.

He noted that “Initially Brozovic was not inclined to accept the offer he received.”

“But then, after much discussion, he eventually started to change his thinking,” the agent went on.

“Then Marcelo enthusiastically accepted his new project.”

“Sometimes there are offers that are simply impossible to refuse,” Cohen noted.

He also noted that “The talks and negotiations with the Nerazzurri were always totally correct and above board.”

“When we informed them that Brozovic wanted to join Al-Nassr, they were in favour of closing the deal.”