Brown: MPNU Acquisition Proof Seplat’s For Long-Term

The Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy, Roger Brown, has said that the company’s acquisition of the Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) exemplified that Seplat Energy is to thrive for the long term.

Speaking on the inclination of the indigenous energy sector to succeed, he said, currently, the sector was thriving and full of incredible talents, which are committed to deliver value and boost the fortunes of operators and the country at large. He said these at the 2025 NOG Energy Week Conference in Abuja during a panel session titled:

“Harnessing Africa’s Energy Shift – From Acquisition to Optimisation,” according to a statement yesterday by the company signed by Director, External Affairs & Social Performance, Chioma Afe and Manager, Corporate Communications, Stanley Opara. Brown said:

“For us at Seplat Energy, when we completed the Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) acquisition last year, we were ready for it. This consolidates the fact that we are here for the long term. The assets are prolific in oil and gas, and we will continue to develop and optimise these resources.”

He also commented on the availability of capital to develop the asset. Brown said: “When we look at capital, we consider as many forms of capital that could be accessed. For us, capital is treated as a partner, and in that partnership, everything is told and nothing is held back. It is full disclosure for us.

Hence, capital access has been very critical to our success as a company.” He further said the foremost Nigerian independent energy company, has continued to blaze the trail in the country’s energy space by leveraging its freedom to operate in host communities and access to capital.

He added that the company has developed and serviced clear ways of engagement with its communities and developing strong partnership with capitals. Seplat Energy, Brown noted, sees engagement with its communities and other stakeholders from the long-term horizon.