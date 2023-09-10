Browlashian Tribe: Building Beauty Brands With Traditional Ingredients

In a bold move that has sent shockwaves throughout the Nigerian beauty industry, Browlashian Tribe and its visionary CEO, Vera Okonkwo, have become one of the emerging disruptive forces reshaping the landscape of beauty and empowerment in Nigeria.

With a mission to redefine beauty standards and empower individuals to embrace their unique features, Browlashian Tribe has quickly gained a loyal following and garnered attention for its innovative approach. Okonkwo, who graduated from the Imo State University, has so far fostered a leadership that made Browlashian Tribe introduce groundbreaking products and services that challenge traditional norms and cater to diverse beauty needs.

In a chat, she said Browlashian Tribe is known for incorporating traditional ingredients into their products. The traditional ingredients, mostly seen in Nigeria include Shea Butter, African Black Soap, Coconut Oil, Aloe Vera and Baobab oil.

The Baobab oil, she explained, is one of nature’s best gift to mankind. Baobab oil is derived from the seeds of the Baobab tree and is rich in antioxidants and fatty acids. It is often used in skincare products for its moisturizing and rejuvenating properties.

“Baobab oil has been used as an active ingredient in beauty products for hundreds of years for its ability to revitalise skin cells. The effectiveness of this oil lies in the strength of the product. It is always advised to choose a skincare product with a high concentration of baobab oil by percentage.”

In Nigeria, Baobab tree is cultivated and used traditionally in the northern parts of Nigeria. Other beauty benefits of the baobab Oil she pointed out are: A Great Skin Cleanser Baobab oil can be an excellent choice for a skin cleansing.

It is one of the most popular oil cleansers and helps soothe dry and irritated skin. Use it as a first step of your skincare ritual to break down clogged pores and remove excess pollution. You would not be disappointed by the results.

Promotes a Healthy Skin Barrier

The outermost layer of your skin acts as the skin barrier that comes in contact with the rigours of the environment. It plays a vital role in keeping your skin hydrated and moisturised. Taking care of your skin’s barrier can go a long way in keeping your skin free from ageing signs and wrinkles.

Some skin products might be harsh on your skin but Baobab oil does the opposite. It has Vitamin E, which is great for moisturising the skin. She also explained that building a beauty brand by harnessing locally sourced ingredients can help the economy and creat more employement.