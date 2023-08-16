Brouhaha over Ondo LCDAs

The recent creation of the much awaited Local Government Development Areas (LCDAs) by the Ondo State Government was greeted by protests in some communities while others applauded the move, which they said is capable of bringing development to the grassroots in the state. From Ondo North to Central and the South senatorial districts, there was one form of protest from some communities and ethnic groups over marginalisation and ceding of their lands to another. Other communities, however, applauded the creation of the LCDAs and demanded for more to meet the yearning of their people.

Ondo Central

In Ondo Central Senatorial district, the Akure people protested what they called lop-sidedness in the creation of the LCDAs. A statement issued on behalf of the Akure Youth Coalition (AYC) described as unfair the number of the council areas allocated to the federal constituency that made up the Akure kingdom. The statement signed by Adekambi Oluwatuyi, President; Adeyeye Michael, General Secretary, and Oluyi Tayo, Organising Secretary, said sons and daughters of Akure kingdom decided to reject the lopsided spread of the council areas. The youth group said: “After series of stakeholders meetings and consultations, we the sons and daughters of Akure have resolved to reject the lopsided spread of the new LCDAs in the state, especially the decision to create only three councils from the current Akure South Local Government Area and only one LCDA from the current Akure North Local Government Area. This, to us, is a political exercise aimed at short-changing the people of Akure. What logical explanation can the government give for creating more LCDAs from a smaller local government than Akure South Local Government, the state capital?

“With the proposal of the government, the current Akure South/ Akure North federal constituency will now have six LGA/LCDAS and another federal constituency will have eight LGA/LCDAS. How logical is this? In every state of the country where LCDAs have been created, including our neighbouring Ekiti, the state capital gets more than any other local government. Why is that of Ondo State different? Who are those pushing this satanic agenda in the government of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu? What offence has Akure committed to deserve this kind of insulting treatment from the government? We the people of Akure therefore reject in its totality any LCDA creation that will short-change our people. We are peace loving people and we therefore urge the government not to carry out any exercise that will threaten the peace we have been enjoying in our communities with a politically motivated exercise. We, therefore, state that the LCDAs as created did not take into consideration the memoranda submitted to the government committee by Akure Kingdom, which requested for the creation of eight LCDAS from Akure South.”

Praise

However, communities across Isinkan in the Akure South Local Government praised the state government for the creation of the LCDA. The communities comprising of traditional and religious leaders as well as youths from Omu, Oke Ilero, Ita-Oniyan, Aponmu, Oke-Ogba and other notable villages thronged the palace of the traditional ruler of Isinkan town, Oba Oluwagbemiga Olofin-Adimula to express their joy over the proposed creation of the LCDA for the people of the three wards in Isinkan. Chief Idowu Ogunlalaka, who spoke on behalf of the leaders, stated that the rally was necessary to clear any ambiguity about the disposition of the people in the various communities to the action. Ogunlalaka said: “We heard that some people in Akure Town said they are against the new LCDA. They are Akure. We are Isinkan. This is our land. Everybody is happy and excited. We are satisfied with having the headquarters in Isinkan. Isinkan is our source. We are not bastards.

If they claim that any illegal Olu is against this good development, they and their illegal Olu will fail. The genuine Olus are all in support of the development. This is why we have agitated that any Olu on any community or land in Isinkan must be a bona fide Isinkan blood as owners of the land.” In his contribution, Olu Ayodeji Fatoki, the Olu of Aladodo in Isinkan, said: “We the youths of Isinkan land and the communities, villages and farm settlements across Isinkan land are immensely grateful to the government of Ondo State in rectifying an age-long suppression through the propose LCDA in our domain and sitting its headquarters in Isinkan. We are aware that the creation of the LCDA is a blessing as it will bring development closer to our people. New and old local government workers will also benefit as many of them will be employed or posted there to function in various capacities and this will boost their career progression and give them opportunities to reach the peak. It is also an avenue for more people in the grass roots to participate in governance as elected officials. The influx of workers, visitors, contractors and investors to the new LCDA will rub off positively on the economy of our community and the people in so many ways.”

Ondo North

The demand for more LCDAs was the hallmark of the agitation of the people of Akoko ethnic group in Ondo North senatorial district. A lawyer and former Chairman of Akoko Southwest Local Government, Chief Tolu Babaleye, who captured the agitation of the people, said: “It is very unfair for Owo with 11 Wards to have four new local governments, it is very unfair for Ose with 12 wards to have two new local governments, it is very unfair for Akoko Southwest LG with 15 wards to have only one new local government. Ose has more wards than Owo, yet Owo is now having a local government created for every street! “The last has not been heard about this creation of new LGs. Akoko had four Local Governments prior to this time and Owo/Ose had two local governments prior to this time but with the new creation, Akoko now has a total of nine local governments from four while Owo/Ose has eight from two. This is most unfair, I will advise the Ondo State Government to please take it back and do necessary adjustments.”

Ondo South

The crisis in the Ondo South senatorial district was about the ceding of the land of one community to others and the subjugation of a constituency to another. The youths from Arogbo-Ijaw area of Ese-Odo Local Government area of the state who stormed the venue of the public hearing for the LCDAs, faulted the entire process. The protesters, who carried placards with various inscriptions, said undue political manipulation and chicanery were allowed to prevail over objectivity, common sense and rationality in the creation of the LCDA. The Kalasuwei of Apoi, Pere Sunday Amuseghan, demanded correction in the skewed map that has ceded Ese-Odo communities into different council areas. Amuseghan who said they had been living peacefully with their neighbours noted that the government should not allow the map to create enmity between them.

Similarly, a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Pastor Olumide Akinrinlola, pleaded with the governor not to create a constitutional crisis in the state by creating the proposed LCDAs. Akinrinlola in a statement warned the state government not to create a constitutional crisis in their attempt to put a state constituency under another in the name of creating LCDAs in the state. He explained that any attempt by the government to put the headquarters of the proposed Ikale North LCDA in Igbotako Community with Ode Aye Kingdom as a member will lead to a constitutional crisis in Ondo State.

His words: “Desperate to accord honour and compensate a chieftain of their party, the state government led by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, is proposing the creation of an LCDA with the headquarters in Igbotako town under Okitipupa State Constituency One and at the same time subjugating Ode Aye community that is under Okitipupa State Constituency Two, which is bigger in size and population to be under Igbotako, the proposed headquarters of the Ikale North LCDA. Even a lay man knows that this is very strange to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

If the state government meant well to create LCDAs in Ondo State, why would they not consider merit in doing so? “For example, we have two state constituencies in Okitipupa LGA – they are Okitipupa State Constituency One and Two. Unfortunately, they proposed two LCDAs in favour of Okitipupa LGA and put the headquarters of the two newly proposed LCDAs in One constituency (Okitipupa State Constituency 1), leaving Okitipupa State Constituency Two with nothing. Funny enough, they didn’t stop there, they went ahead to put Ode Aye, the second biggest community in Okitipupa Local Government under Igbotako, another community in Okitipupa State constituency One, without minding the electoral and constitutional crisis this would cause in Ondo State.”

Govt reacts

The state government in its reaction said no town in Arogbo-Ijaw or Ijaw-Apoi has been ceded in Ilaje/Ese-Odo or Irele Local Government. The Commissioner for Information, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju said the creation of more LCDAS has nothing to do with the purported map “ceding” Arogbo-Ijaw and Ijaw-Apoi towns Ilaje/Ese-Odo or Irele local governments respectively. Her words: “The government of Ondo State wishes to state categorically, that no land has been ceded to any community, to which the land did not belong in the state. The map in question was part of instructional materials and textbooks produced in 2022 and distributed recently to public schools. In the map of Ondo State distributed, there were juxtapositions in names and some names were put where they should not be. This is an unintended error. When the error was discovered, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology moved swiftly to withdraw the materials. This act of inadvertence has no link with the current process on the creation of new LCDAs in the State and should be disregarded completely