Broomfield Names Partner

Share

Bloomfield LP Partnership has admitted Michael Abiiba as new partner effective January, 2025. Prior to his admission to Partnership, he rose through the ranks as an exceptional, dependable, dedicated, and hardworking associate at Bloomfield LP.

The company explained in a statement that Abiiba was renowned for his innate intelligence in providing timely, effective and cost-efficient solutions to clients, adding that over the years, he has represented a diverse spectrum of clients – from domestic and international multi-million-dollar businesses to government departments and nongovernmental organisations, appearing in numerous landmark proceedings before superior courts, as well as domestic and international dispute resolution tribunals (arbitration and mediation).

In 2019, Abiiba remarkable expertise earned him recognition from the World Bank Group for his immense contributions to its international publication on global ease of doing business and best practices.

Abiiba is experienced in handling leases and asset acquisitions and also advises on foreign investments and has a solid track record in appearing in local and international maritime arbitration proceedings.

As a core member of the firm’s dispute resolution, shipping & oil services, real estate & construction practice groups, his indelible marks are seen across multifaceted subjects in which the firm has successfully represented.

In 2021, Abiiba undertook formal training with a Nigerian law enforcement agency, placing him in a strong strategic advisory support position to clients regarding matters involving law enforcement agencies in Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us: