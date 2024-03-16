Brooks Unveils New Book on Rich African Heritage

In the aftermath of the current mass exodus of Nigerians to different parts of the world in search of greener pastures, a US-based Jamaican, Dr. Christopher Brooks, has embarked on a deeply personal odyssey of self-discovery, culminating in the launch of his heartfelt book, “Omowale: One Man’s Justice Journey.”

Against the backdrop of a vibrant cultural celebration at the Alliance Francaise in Ikoyi, Lagos, recently, Dr. Brooks shared his remarkable journey of embracing his Nigerian heritage and finding profound meaning in the quest for identity. In the year 2022, Dr. Brooks embarked on a transformative voyage to Nigeria, a journey that would forever change the trajectory of his life.