Brooke Bailey Unfollows Timaya On Instagram

American reality TV star and model, Brooke Bailey has stirred reaction on social media as she unfollows Afrobeats superstar, Inetimi Alfred Timaya, better known as Timaya, on Instagram, amid swirling dating rumours.

New Telegraph recalls that the duo recently ignited dating speculation among their fans with videos and photos surfacing online.

However, a recent check of Brooke Bailey’s Instagram revealed that she has deleted traditional-themed photos featuring Timaya.

Correspondingly, a check on Timaya’s Instagram account revealed that his following list is empty.

Reaction trailing this post;

Ify remarked, “The contract has expired

Bc media wrote, “He said he cannot date or marry a Nigerian woman, so he should enjoy”.

Jumi Hope remarked, “The women abroad don’t tolerate BS for long, once we spot it, we move. Only our Nigerian women will sit and beg to be loved”.

Miss Ake asserted, “Trailer don pass their middle”.

