Brokers Laud Sovereign Trust Insurance’s Growth Trajectory

The President of the Nigerian Registered Insurance Brokers,(NCRIB), Prince Babatunde Oguntade, has congratulated the management and staff of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc on the 30 years anniversary of the company.

Members of the executive management of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc with the delegation of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers of Nigeria, NCRIB, led by the 22nd President, Prince Babatunde Oguntade and the Executive Secretary of the Council, Tope Adaramola during the courtesy visit to Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc.

He commended the efforts of the Management for the steady growth that the company has experienced under the leadership of the managing Director, Olaotan Soyinka.

He also extended his praises to the Visioners who envisioned the establishment of the underwriting firm 30 years ago and prayed that the company will continue to soar in the years ahead.

Oguntade called for the continued collaboration between the Council and the company as he hinted on the project that the Council has embarked upon which he wanted the insurer to be part of it.

Responding, the Managing Director/CEO of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Olaotan Soyinka thanked the President and his team for finding the company worthy of their visitation in the new year.

He thanked members of the broking community in the country for the support and patronage that the company keeps enjoying over the last 30 years while also calling for more of such partnership in the years ahead.

