Brokers Commend Cornerstone Insurance’s Exceptional Track Records

Share

Following its outstanding performance in the country’s insurance sector, Cornerstone Insurance Plc, last week, received exceptional commendation from the leadership of Nigeria’s top brokers under the aegis of Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB).

Commending the insurance firm during an engagement organised for the brokers, the President, NCRIB, Prince Tunde Oguntade, applauded Cornerstone’s exceptional track record, urging brokers and customers to continue their partnership with the company.

According to him, “when we see a good thing, we share the good news of companies that are doing very well, and Cornerstone has topped the list. We congratulate you and confirm that you are doing well, but it can be better.

We see that some customers see you as their delight.” The event, which brought valued partners to celebrate a year of collaboration marked by shared successes, also witnessed the Managing Director/Chief Executive of Cornerstone Insurance, Mr. Stephen Alangbo, addressing the audience with a message of gratitude, acknowledging the significant role the brokers play in the company’s journey.

Alangbo said: “We want to appreciate all of you for supporting us this far. There were chal – lenges that confronted us, and you stood by us. Today, we are waxing stronger thanks to your collaboration with us.”

Recognising Cornerstone’s reputation as a leader in the African insurance industry, Alangbo added: “Today, we can say Cornerstone Insurance is the number one company in Africa; it is all because of you, and that is why we felt it is good for us to come present the award to you, and celebrate you for standing by us.” He also highlighted.

Share

Please follow and like us: