Broken Economy: Tasks Before The Three Super Ministers

With the economy decapitating in no small measure, three ministers, Wale Edun, Atiku Bagudu and Uzoka-Anite, take on the task of fixing it, Abdulwahab Isa reports

Nigeria’s economy is fractured in all spheres. It’s a glaring fact backed with proven indices. For instance, last week, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter of 2023 released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) saw a struggling economy plunged to 2.51 percent from the previous figure of 3.54 per cent. Experts thumbed down on GDP figures, which they sum up in their various opinions as uninspiring for an economy that prides itself as the biggest in Africa. GDP is an important index for measuring the health and buoyancy of an economy.

It represents the total value of the goods and services produced in a country during a specific period, usually a year or on a quarterly basis. The unemployment figure is not a thing to cheer about either. In the immediate past week, NBS released an unemployment figure in which the Bureau pegged Nigeria’s burgeoning unemployment rate at 4.1 percent in the first quarter of 2023. Again, experts doubled down on NBS’ unemployment figure for lack- ing accuracy and not reflective of the actual situation.

Following up on the above are retinue of economic challenges – double digit inflation; foreign exchange crisis, weak purchasing power, excessively high poverty and stunted growth. Nigeria’s economic challenges are legion but not insurmountable.

Task ahead

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration isn’t oblivious of the daunting task before his nascent administration. In selecting his cabinet team, he would have, expectedly, done a detailed due diligence check on each of the ministers. This includes, but not limited to, their innate capacity and past experiences in related positions. Three ministries, Finance, Budget and Economic Planning as well as Industry, Trade and Investment, are central to bailing out the economy from the current quagmire.

A former Lagos State Commissioner of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun is the point man in charge of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy. Also, a former Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, is Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, while Mrs Uzoka-Anite heads the Industry, Trade and Investment portfolio. The President will be depending and relying on the expertise of the three cabinet ministers to bail out the economy, and put it on a prosperous path.

Agenda

The three ministers, whose portfolios border on economic resuscitation and improving the well-being of Nigerians, resumed last week with other cabinet ministers. The ministers entrusted with the responsibilities of finding solutions to Nigeria’s economic challenges are Edun, Bagudu and Mrs Uzoka- Anite. The three are expected to work in harmony and synergise to bail out the economy from its current

To achieve the task of

fixing the economy to a prosperous path, experts versed in economic issues have suggested some tips. Uche Uwaleke, a professor of capital market and regular analyst on Nigeria economy, advised the finance Mlminister, Edun, who doubles as Coordinating Minister for the Economy, to ensure he brings to bear fiscal balance, spending efficiency and debt sustainability in government operations. In addition, Uwaleke said that for the new minister to deliver the expected, he must work with his team and agencies saddled with revenue in ensuring an increase in generation to GDP ratio.

Though Nigeria is ranked the biggest economy in Africa, her revenue to GDP is one of the lowest in the continent. This, over the years, has hampered effort to undertake the needed infrastructure projects. For a smooth coordination of the economy, Uwaleke suggested closer collaboration between fiscal and monetary authorities. As head of the economic team, he advised Edun to ensure closer collaboration with the monetary authority to drive export base diversification.

He described the capital market as a huge sector not yet maximally utilised for economic prosperity, saying the Coordinating Minister of Finance and Economy should champion implementation of the capital market masterplan. For the Minister of Budget and National Planning, he said he should be concerned with effective budget implementation in line with the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and National Development Plan.

Speaking with New Telegraph, a finance expert, Mr. Gabriel Idakolo, admonished the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment to prioritise implementation of key government policies that can jumpstart the economy like the funding earmarked for agricultural development, SMEs and the manufacturing sector. He said the minister needed to ensure judicious implementation of the policy in order to achieve the desired outcome.

Rolling out action plans

The three ministers connected to the top economic fixture are no novice to their respective tasks. Edun, a tested hand in the finance sector, pledged to reverse the economic. In a formal response to the fallen GDP figure of last week, he pledged to work assiduously to revise Nigeria’s falling Gross Domestic Product ( GDP) by creating more job opportunities. He said: “The era of our GDP per capita falling by 30 per cent over the past 10 years will be a thing of the past with the president’s renewed hope agenda.”

He rekindled Nigerians’ hope that better days were ahead with the implementation of the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He assured that jobs would be created, poverty reduced while micro and macro economic policies would be attuned to create a stable environment to attract investors and stabilise the exchange rate and drive the economy to reduce poverty to the lowest level. Edun noted that though removal of fuel subsidy had slowed the economy, the interventions put in place would cushion pains of the reform and correct leakages on subsidy.

On his own, Bagudu comes on board with an actionable plan to move the economy forward. He assured Nigerians that the current administration would strive to achieve double-digit economic growth, adding that double-digit economic growth was the goal of President Tinubu, as the growth would be inclusive of every part of the country. “The president has always been emphatic that if other countries have done it, why not us; why not a double-digit growth, why not inclusion for all an economy that promotes and rewards competition and effort, why taking care of those who are pleased.

“We have seen bold and courageous actions in order to reposition Nigeria and have an institutional arrangement that he believes will lead us for Nigeria to have sustained double-digit growth like other countries have done and enable us to achieve our economic objectives,” he said. Noting that the ministry is central to the government, he said the merger of the functions of the National Planning Commission and the Budget Office of the Federation under the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning was a major policy change introduced by the president.

He added that the framework for coordinated planning and budgeting roles within the ministry was to develop an appropriate institutional framework to effectively operationalise them. “The ministry will give emphasis critical to the delivery of the promise of the president to deliver economic growth and improve the livelihood of all Nigerians,” he said. He noted that this would be done through harmonisation of planning frameworks, alignment and prioritisation of medium- term development plans, presidential priorities and targets, campaign manifesto with sector medium-term and strategic reports that are in sync with sustainable development goals.

On her part, Industry Trade and Investment Minister, Mrs. Uzoka-Anite, promised to reverse low FDIs, saying that investment and trade were crucial to the economic growth of a nation. The ministry, under her watch, shall attract more investments into the country. She also promised to promote a business-friendly environment for indigenous businesses to grow. “Our work here is to ensure that we create more jobs, more employment, lift people above the poverty line and ensure that small and middle enterprises and industries that are already existing expand and grow better.

“Our job is to attract investments. There is so much opportunity. One of them I have already witnessed here is the human resources. “If we only harness our human resource potential Nigeria will be great even without our mineral resources. Even without our non-mineral resources, our human capital alone is enough to take us where we want to. “Now combine that with the new potential we have with mineral and non-mineral deposits. “I think it is just for us to open the doors and say investors please come, what do you want, we are here to facilitate that,’’ she said.

Last line

Mending Nigeria’s broken economy is an arduous task before the new set of cabinet ministers, whose schedules are linked to the economy. Nigerians are anxious for a relief from suffering.