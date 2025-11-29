Broken Dreams: A Silent Infertility Epidemic

•Delayed treatment led to loss of my pregnancy –Omoh

•Infections cause severe harm to fallopian tubes, uterus, says Marena

•‘They are responsible for 65–70% of infertility cases in young couples’

Infections cause blocked tubes, scarred wombs, shattered marriages, and dreams of motherhood slipping away not with a scream. In this report, REGINA OTOKPA tells a story of thousands of dreams stolen quietly by a growing epidemic

I t begins quietly; a strange discharge, a dull ache, a fever that passes a whisper of shame that keeps many women from seeking help.

These are signs of infections which cause blocked tubes, scarred wombs, and shattered marriages. It makes dreams of motherhood slip away, not with a scream, but with a silence so deep it drowns entire families. But the tragedy is bigger and deeper.

According to infertility specialists, “every untreated infection is not just a health crisis, it is a social one”. In many communities, women are abandoned, mocked, or labelled “barren” even when the root cause lies elsewhere.

Marriages crumble, depression deepens, and lives unravel while infections continue. When Awa Kachi, a 49-year-old teacher walked into the National Hospital, Abuja, for yet another medical consultation, she already feared the answer. For six years, she had been trying to conceive.

Each attempt ended the same way —hope, delay, and disappointment followed by whispers from neighbours and pressure from in-laws. But the truth, when it was finally revealed, stunned her: an untreated infection she never knew she had silently damaged her fallopian tubes.

She said: “When I had my first pregnancy, I remember I had light discharge and a mild itching, which went away in a few days. About a week or two later, I lost the pregnancy.

It’s been six years since, different treatments, same story but we’re still hopeful.” Unlike Kachi, who didn’t know when she had an infection, Okoriwo Omoh was diagnosed with two infections in the early stages of her pregnancy. Delayed treatment however led to the loss of her pregnancy. Ever since, it’s been a journey of helpless optimism.

According to Omoh, “I woke up to a strong stench from my vagina late one night. I was 10 weeks pregnant. In a few days it got so bad that I started using strong perfumes. “When the smell got worse, I went to Kubwa General Hospital here in Abuja and ran two tests; urinalysis and a swab. When the results came out three days later, I was diagnosed with Escherichia Coli (E.Coli) and Candida Albicans.

“One of the gynaecologists prescribed a drug, and days later as I went to urinate, I wiped blood. There began a journey to save my developing baby. “I still wasn’t treated; at that point, the gynaecologists said they were after saving my baby first. I was placed on medication, Duphaston. By that time, my baby had stopped growing.

“Three weeks later, an evacuation was carried out, and I lost my baby. Since then, it’s been a torturous journey from one treatment to another to feel a baby grow in my womb again.”

When Akins Margaret felt the familiar pang in her lower abdomen, she brushed it off as another stressful day in the Lagos traffic. She had learned, like many women in her neighbourhood, to ignore body signals until they became impossible to bear.

At 32, married for five years, she had visited three pastors, two herbal homes, and one fertility centre all in the hope of becoming a mother. Not once had anyone asked her about something as simple as a childhood infection.

But everything changed on the day she collapsed at work. “I thought I was dying,” she recounted, her voice steady but her fingers trembling.

“My stomach was burning, my back was on fire, and I couldn’t stand straight. I didn’t know an infection that started when I was a teenager had followed me into adulthood.”

At the teaching hospital where she was rushed, the verdict was swift, brutal, and irreversible: severe pelvic inflammatory disease; blocked fallopian tubes; infertility caused by untreated infections.

Her world shattered quietly. Not with screams or tears, but with a single sentence from the doctor that haunts her still: “If this had been treated early, none of this would have happened.”

When men weep

Men are not spared either. When Tunde Olanipekun, a 38-year-old mechanic from Ibadan, learned that a long-forgotten teenage infection had scarred his testes and affected his sperm count, he wept for days.

“I thought infertility was a woman’s problem,” he admitted. “I didn’t know men could be affected by infection until it was too late.” Kachi, Margaret, Olanipekun and Omoh’s stories are no longer an exception in Nigeria and indeed Africa.

It is becoming the norm. Across Nigeria and the West African sub-region, a hidden crisis is unfolding, one so widespread yet so shrouded in stigma. It has stolen the dreams of millions without ever announcing its presence.

This is the epidemic of infection-related infertility: preventable, treatable, but claiming futures every sin- gle day. It is not just a health crisis. It is a social emergency, a gender issue, and a silent epidemic demanding national attention.

The hidden enemy

Motherhood is one of humanity’s oldest hopes; quiet, tender and deeply personal. Yet across Nigeria and much of West Africa, that hope is slipping away from millions of women in the cruellest way possible.

Not through fate, biology, or even age, but through ordinary infections that should never have become life-altering.

Beneath the noise of daily survival, a silent epidemic is raging —one that destroys wombs, collapsing marriages, fuels stigma, intensifies gender-based violence, and steals futures long before they begin.

It is an epidemic masked by shame, misdiagnosis, cultural silence, self-medication, and a health system stretched thin.

And for countless women, its effects are devastatingly permanent. Disturbed over the trend, health experts have raised the alarm over the soaring rates of infertility in women, attributing the majority of cases to untreated infections, particularly sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Across homes, hospitals and communities, silent infections such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, untreated Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs), unsafe abortions, postpartum complications, unregulated herbal mixtures, and repeated STIs have become the leading, yet least-discussed cause of infertility in women and men. Medical professionals call it the silent epidemic because it rarely announces itself.

Instead, it works quietly, year after year, until the damage is permanent. Renowned gynaecologist at Vine Clinic Fertility Centre, Dr Collins Kalu, explained it in blunt terms: “Infections are now responsible for up to 65–70% of infertility cases we see in young couples.

Most of the time, the infection has burned through the reproductive organs long before the person ever sees a doctor.” In Nigeria’s densely populated communities, misinformation reigns. Many still believe infertility is caused by spiritual forces, marital curses, or village enemies.

In reality, the real enemy is often a neglected infection that could have been treated with a simple antibiotic.

At the 12th edition of the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary held in The Gambia, experts raised an alarm that reverberated across the packed hall: a staggering 85 per cent of infertility cases among women in West Africa are caused by untreated infections, particularly STIs like chlamydia and gonorrhea.

Fertility specialist and obstetrician-gynaecologist at the Edward Francis Teaching Hospital, Dr Musa Marena, laid bare a crisis quietly eating into the reproductive health of millions of women and fracturing, families in its wake.

He said: “In Africa, especially our sub-region, infertility is caused by infection. Up to about 85 per cent of women who come into our facilities when you check, you find out that the infertility is caused by an infection. Compare that to the global figure of 33 per cent.”

The numbers draw audible gasps. Even within the expert community, the scale of the problem is still deeply underestimated.

According to Marena, the unusually high rates reflect a mix of structural, cultural, and medical failures: late diagnosis of infections or complete lack of diagnosis, inadequate or partial treatment due to cost or poor access, widespread self-medication, low public awareness and lack of routine health check-ups.

West Africa, he noted, is paying a heavy reproductive health price for these gaps. Chlamydia and gonor- rhea are two of the most common STIs globally; both are easily treatable with antibiotics. But they are also notoriously stealthy. In women, they often present no symptoms, allowing the infection to spread silently for months or even years. By the time symptoms emerge, if they ever do, the damage is often irreversible.

“They can cause severe harm to the fallopian tubes and uterus. We see women with chronic pelvic pain, ectopic pregnancies, and complete tubal blockage simply because an infection was not treated early,” Marena noted.

The story is even more complex for women living with HIV. Beyond its immunological impact, HIV disrupts hormonal balance, leading to irregular menstrual cycles, ovulation disorders, and reduced fertility.

This, reproductive health experts argued, is only one layer of a much deeper crisis, as migration, distance, and marital pressure in Nigeria and many parts of West Africa, has created a new reproductive challenge. Marena added.

“Most of our female partners have their partners overseas. They come home for two or three months and expect to achieve pregnancy within that short window. When it does not happen, marital issues arise.”

This pressure cooker situation often leads to desperation, blame, and stigma—almost always directed at the woman.

Yet Marena’s data shows something society conveniently ignores: “male-factor infertility accounts for nearly 50 per cent of infertility cases.

“Low sperm count, poor sperm motility, and lifestyle factors such as smoking, drug use, alcohol consumption, and exposure to environmental toxins all contribute significantly to men’s inability to impregnate their partners.”

But in many West African settings, infertility is still widely regarded as a “woman’s problem”, a perception that fuels emotional and physical abuse.

Numbers don’t lie, as data speaks

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), STIs pose a major global health burden, with over 1 million curable STIs acquired daily among people aged 15–49. In 2020, there were 374 million new cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis and trichomoniasis.

Worldwide, 520 million people live with Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV-2), the leading cause of genital herpes, while Human Papillomavirus (HPV) causes over 311,000 cervical cancer deaths annually.

STIs increase the risk of HIV, cause infertility, pregnancy complications and severe newborn outcomes.

Syphilis alone affected 1.1 million pregnant women in 2022, leading to 390,000 adverse births. Meanwhile, the 2023–2024 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey shows that 14% of men and 16% of women aged 15–49 reported an STI or related symptoms in the previous year.

Although condoms, HPV and hepatitis B vaccines, and emerging tools like Doxy-PEP offer protection, many infections remain asymptomatic and undiagnosed, especially in low and middle-income countries like Nigeria, as drug-resistant gonorrhea threatens treatment effectiveness.

The psychological wounds of infertility

If infertility is a medical condition, the public stigma around it is a social disease. In a deeply moving presentation, Senior Medical Officer and Medical Director, Presbyterian Psychiatric Hospital Ghana, Dr Daliri Bomansang, cast a spotlight on the mental torment endured by women who struggle to conceive.

“These women go through a lot of stress because of what society tells them. Beatings, humiliation, forced sex, verbal abuse —these things are happening every day, yet remain unreported,” he said. Bomansang, an alumnus of the Merck Foundation, emphasised that patriarchal norms across Africa disproportionately place the burden of childbirth on women, even when science clearly shows men are often part of the infertility equation.

The silence around infertility stigma, he argued, is the same silence fueling related social problems including: Gender-Based Violence (GBV), child marriage, and Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). Together, these practices form a disturbing tapestry of gendered suffering, and the consequences are severe.

Cultures with lasting traumas

According to UNICEF, 12 million girls are married before the age of 18 each year. Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for 32 per cent of these marriages. The effects are catastrophic. Girls forced into early marriage often have underdeveloped pelvises, making childbirth physically dangerous.

Many develop obstetric fistula, suffer life-long infertility, or die during labour. According to Bomansang, “Child marriage robs girls of their childhood, education, and health and it creates a cycle of poverty and trauma.” Also, the rate of female genital mutilation in Africa is still very high. In Nigeria, the FGM prevalence among women has slightly declined to 18%, according to the NDHS 2024 preliminary findings. The 2021 MICS reported a prevalence of 15% among women aged 15-49, down from 18% in 2016-2017.

However, Nigeria still has an estimated 19.9 million survivors, accounting for the third highest number of women and girls who have undergone FGM worldwide. But, in The Gambia, FGM prevalence stands at 75 per cent among women aged 15–49. The practice not only causes immediate pain and bleeding, but it causes infection as well as long-term reproductive harm.

FGM can result in blocked menstrual flow, chronic infections, scarring, and complications during childbirth as well as infertility. Yet many young girls are still unable to speak out because speaking out means defying culture. “The silence is killing us,” Bomansang lamented. “That is why the media must break this silence.”

The new infertility frontier

While infections and cultural practices are major contributors to infertility, a new threat, non-communicable diseases (NCDs), is rising fast. Conditions such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, thyroid disorders and hormonal imbalances are increasingly linked to both male and female infertility.

Rising urbanisation, poor diets, sedentary lifestyles, stress and environmental pollutants are fuelling this shift, creating a double burden of reproductive health challenges. A family medicine specialist at Niger Foundation Hospital in Enugu, Nigeria, Dr Dike Michael, warned that NCD-related infertility is often overlooked because people tend to associate infertility only with infections or spiritual causes, leaving many cases undiagnosed until late.

With NCD rates climbing across Africa, specialists say fertility services must now integrate routine screening for metabolic disorders, lifestyle counselling and early medical intervention.

Without this shift, the country risks an infertility crisis driven not only by preventable infections but also by chronic diseases silently eroding reproductive health.

Michael said: “Diabetes and hypertension are silent killers. Many people do not know they have these conditions until complications set in.” These complications; kidney failure, stroke, heart disease, can weaken the entire reproductive system. Poorly controlled diabetes, in particular, can disrupt ovulation, reduce sperm quality, and cause erectile dysfunction. The tragedy, Michael noted, is that many patients abandon treatment once their symptoms improve.