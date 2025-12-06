Broken Dreams: A Silent Infertility Epidemic (2)

•Preventing infection-related infertility begins with knowledge –Oyediran

This is the second part of the story on infections published last week. Infections lead t blocked tubes, scar wombs, and shatter marriages. Infections, which have become a silent infertility epidemic, ruin dreams of motherhood. REGINA OTOKPA, reports.

Infection complications, which affect the kidney, hasten stroke, heart disease, can also weaken the entire reproductive system, according to a family medicine specialist at Niger Foundation Hospital in Enugu, Nigeria, Dr Dike Michael. Poorly controlled diabetes, Michael said, can disrupt ovulation, reduce sperm quality, and cause erectile dysfunction. The tragedy, he noted, is that many patients abandon treatment once their situation improves.

Stigma, antimicrobial resistance

Across Nigeria, stigma continues to push thousands into quiet corners, seeking treatment for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) outside the formal health system. This secrecy fuels one of the most dangerous trends threatening future fertility: widespread self-medication and rising antimicrobial resistance (AMR). A 2025 Nigeria Health Watch community listening survey shows just how entrenched this behaviour has become.

Nearly half of 4,137 respondents in a report championed by Imole Agunbiade and Favour Solomon-Uwakwe admitted they obtain antibiotics informally or simply prescribe the drugs for themselves. Another 35.6% rely on chemists or patent medicine vendors, while almost 6% turn to traditional healers. With 72.4% of community pharmacies and 89.3% of patent medicine vendors selling antibiotics without prescriptions, unregulated access has become the norm rather than the exception. This culture of silence is costly.

The 2023–2024 NDHS reported that 14% of men and 16% of women aged 15–49 had STI or STI-related symptoms in the previous year.

Yet, instead of seeking proper diagnosis, many individuals attempt to treat these infections quietly, buying in- complete doses, combining antibiotics incorrectly, or stopping treatment early. Research shows such practices not only reduce drug effectiveness but actively fuel antimicrobial resistance, making common infections harder and sometimes impossible to treat. Globally, the consequences are staggering. More than one million people are newly infected every day with four curable STIs—syphilis, gonorrhea, trichomoniasis and chlamydia, according to medical statistics.

A report by Impact Global Health warns that inadequate or incorrect treatment can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease, infertility and even death. Nowhere is the crisis more evident than in the spread of drug-resistant gonorrhea.

According to the report, resistance has been documented against almost all recommended therapies. Under WHO’s Enhanced Gonococcal AMR Surveillance Programme, 96% of tested samples showed resistance to ciprofloxacin, while the last-resort drug ceftriaxone has recorded resistance levels exceeding 15% in several countries —triple the WHO threshold for abandoning a drug as first-line treatment.

Despite the urgency, there is still no reliable rapid diagnostic test for gonorrhea available commercially. The implications are clear: without firm action, Nigeria risks entering a future where routine STIs become untreatable, and infertility rates climb.

Experts say turning the tide will require targeted education, stronger surveillance systems, and accessible quality treatment. Beyond donor support, they insist, Nigeria must invest domestically to ensure long-term ownership. At the same time, regulating antibiotic sales particularly at community pharmacies re- mains a critical entry point for change.

Public engagement is equally crucial. Communities must be equipped with accurate information to challenge stigma, encourage safer sexual practices, and promote early care-seeking. AMR in STIs is a silent emergency spreading quietly but with devastating consequences. Every misuse of antibiotics today compromises the medicines of tomorrow.

Agunbiade and Solomon-Uwakwe however maintain, “With decisive pol- icies, investment and community-led action, Nigeria can still protect its people, safeguard antimicrobials and prevent countless avoidable cases of infertility.”

Preventing infections-related infertility

Amid the despair, health experts insist infertility from infections is the most preventable form of infertility in Africa. Public health advocate, Dr Folake Oyediran, stressed that preventing infection-related infertility begins with knowledge, early action, and consistent healthy practices.

She said: “Early diagnosis and treatment of infections such as chlamydia and gonorrhea can prevent long-term damage to the reproductive system.”

To avoid infections that may lead to infertility, Oyediran advised both men and women to adopt safe sexual practices by using condoms correctly and consistently during sexual intercourse, limit the number of sexual partners, and ensure both partners test regularly for STIs.

She encouraged couples to seek prompt medical care for symptoms, especially any unusual vaginal discharge, pelvic pain, fever, burning during urination or bleeding after sex.

Oyediran further advised against self-treating suspected infections with random antibiotics or herbal mixtures. “This is dangerous. It can worsen infections, delay proper treatment and contribute to antimicrobial resistance.

Women should seek care only from qualified health professionals,” she added. She also called for routine screening and check-ups, especially for sexually active young women, practice of good personal and menstrual hygiene, safe abortion and post-abortion care, safe pregnancy and delivery care, good nutrition, regular exercise, adequate sleep and stress management, open sexual health communication with partners, demand for accessible, affordable reproductive health services.

Fertility specialist and obstetrician-gynecologist at the Edward Francis Teaching Hospital, Dr Musa Marena, also outlined several more steps women can take to protect their fertility: early diagnosis, and complete antibiotic treatments. Stopping halfway often leads to resistant infections, reduced sugar, coffee and alcohol intake

The crucial role

Media experts have repeatedly maintained it is a lifeline; from fighting stigma to promoting early detection and influencing policy, journalists are uniquely positioned to save lives. “The media has the power to change the narrative,” Senior Medical Officer and Medical Director, Presbyterian Psychiatric Hospital Ghana, Dr Daliri Bomansang declared.

“When people are informed, they act, and lives can be saved.” Michael agreed, urging African media houses to produce jingles and programmes in local languages. Communities respond better when information comes in familiar words and rhythms.

The human cost

Behind every statistic lies a life altered, a marriage tested, a dream deferred. Infertility in West Africa is not merely a medical issue, it is a so- cial earthquake. It shapes marriages, fuels domestic violence, and pushes young girls into unions they are not ready for.

It also mutilates bodies in the name of tradition, and leaves emotional wounds that take decades to heal. Yet in all this, women bear the blame, the shame, and the silence. This, experts argue, must change urgently.

A future of hope

Despite the grim statistics, Merck Foundation continues to invest in training doctors, empowering journalists, and strengthening health systems across Africa. Alumni from various countries are already transforming their communities through education, advocacy, and better medical practices.

Committed to changing the narrative around infertility, Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGA Germany, has continued to work towards improving the health and wellbeing of people since its establishment in 2017.

The influence of the Foundation can be seen in the “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother”, which is a strong movement that aims to empower infertile women through access to information, education, and a change of mindset. According to its CEO, Dr Rasha Kelej, the Foundation supports countries in defining policies to enhance access to regulated, safe, effective, and equitable fertility and reproductive care solutions.

It also defines interventions to break the stigma around infertile women and raises awareness about infertility prevention, management, and male infertility.

She said: “In partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Information, Education & Gender, academia, policymakers, international fertility societies, media, and art, the initiative also provides training for the first fertility specialists and embryologists in many coun- tries in Africa.” If the voices of affected women are amplified, especially by the media in West Africa, that could turn the tide.

The solutions exist, the knowledge exists. What remains is the will to act and to act fast. This solution lies in awareness, early diagnosis, regular testing, and proper treatment. Young people, Kelej said, need education before these infections destroy their future. And community clinics that offer free or affordable STI testing are making quiet progress.

However, digital health platforms now allow anonymous consultations. Some state governments are also investing in reproductive health campaigns to reach teenagers before misinformation reaches them first. If these efforts grow, the medics said, they may finally break the cycle that has trapped thousands like Adaobi.

Full circle

For women like Kachi, Omoh and Margaret whose dreams of motherhood were stolen by an invisible infection, change may come too late.

But for millions of others, awareness could make all the difference. Until early testing becomes normal, until young people are empowered with knowledge, until commu- nities see infertility as a health issue and not a curse, the epidemic will continue.

But with awareness, cour- age, and honest conversations, the cycle can be broken. As Dr Marena puts it, “We must take this seriously; lives, marriages, and futures depend on it.”