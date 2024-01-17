Broja Linked With Wolves Transfer

Wolves are considering a move for Armando Broja, whose future is likely to depend on whether Chelsea sign a striker this month or not.

Mauricio Pochettino remains keen on bolstering his options up front, and according to reports Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran is the latest target to emerge alongside Victor Osimhen and Evan Ferguson.

A fresh face in attack would likely harm 22-year-old Broja’s first-team chances and pave the way for a switch before the January window closes, with long-term admirers West Ham also still keen.

Chelsea’s interest in Brentford No9 Ivan Toney and Sporting star Viktor Gyokeres is said to have cooled in recent weeks.

But potential short-term deals for Saudi Pro League stars Karim Benzema and Roberto Firmino have not been ruled out.

With Senegal hitman Nicolas Jackson at the Africa Cup of Nations and Christopher Nkunku back in the treatment room, Poch has had to rely on star man Cole Palmer to produce in front of goal.

