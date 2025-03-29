Brodawest Empowers Youths Through Content Creation Mentorship Program

Share

Renowned content creator, Brodawest, has successfully completed a mentorship program designed to equip Nigerian youths with vital skills in content creation, strategy development, and monetisation.

In his commitment to giving back to society and empowering aspiring creators, Brodawest selected 10 individuals from a pool of candidates who had reached out to him privately seeking guidance in the field.

“Initially, I didn’t think much of it, but after receiving numerous requests, I decided to run a pilot phase with 10 mentees,” Brodawest explained. “So far, it has been a wonderful experience.”

Throughout the mentorship period, Brodawest and his team guided participants on various aspects of content creation.

This included mastering different content formats for diverse platforms, effective audience engagement strategies, editing techniques, compelling captions, and thumbnail formatting. Additionally, the team provided in-depth lessons on monetisation processes, eligibility criteria, and application steps.

The mentorship program took place during the fasting period, a challenge Brodawest embraced wholeheartedly as a devout Muslim. “It was both wonderful and demanding, but I feel deeply fulfilled to have accomplished this during Ramadan,” he added.

Participants have expressed gratitude for the knowledge gained, crediting the program for enhancing their skills and positioning them for better income opportunities in the digital space.

Brodawest’s initiative has been widely praised for empowering Nigerian youths and equipping them with practical tools for success in the competitive content creation landscape.

