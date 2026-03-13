New Telegraph gathered that the unfortunate incident happened on Sunday afternoon, March 8, under the Sango-Ota bridge in Ogun State.

Nigerian skit maker, social media influencer and Nollywood actor, Samuel Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggi , has been hospitalised after being shot in the Sango-Ota area of Ogun State.

A police source who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to comment on the case stated that the content creator was shot while recording a comedy skit at the location.

As of the time of filing this report, the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unknown.

According to the source, Broda Shaggy was taken right away to the Blooming Care Hospital in Lagos State’s Alakuko neighbourhood, where he received preliminary care.

READ ALSO:

“He was shooting a skit under the Sango-Ota bridge when he sustained a gunshot injury. We don’t have details on how it happened yet, but his crew members who were present quickly rushed him to the hospital,” the source said.

The source also stated that when he arrived, the hospital’s medical staff administered first aid to him before he was referred to Duchess Hospital in the Government Residential Area of Ikeja, where he is presently recuperating, according to additional investigations.

The Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, confirmed the development when reached on Thursday, stating that the hospital had notified the police.

“The hospital contacted the police to report that a gunshot victim had been brought to their facility.

“Detectives and a patrol team were immediately mobilised to the hospital, where they discovered that the victim was a skit maker and social media influencer popularly known as Broda Shaggy.

“He was seen on a stretcher with an injury to his thigh. The location of the incident is in Sango-Ota and not within our jurisdiction, but the investigation is ongoing,” she said.

When contacted for further clarification, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, Oluseyi Babaseyi, said the incident had not been reported to the police in the state.

“The incident was alleged to have occurred in Ogun State, but it was not reported,” he said.