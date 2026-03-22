Brobbey Scores Late As Sunderland Win Tyne-Wear Derby 2-1

Sunderland overcame a goal deficit to defeat Newcastle 2-1 in the Tyne-Wear derby at St. James’ Park, all thanks to a goal from Brian Brobbey in the ninetieth minute.

Eddie Howe’s team had taken the lead into halftime after an early goal from Anthony Gordon.

Twelve minutes into the second half, Chemsdine Talbi gave the Black Cats an equaliser before Brobbey’s last-minute goal won the victory.

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Two minutes before halftime, Lewis Hall’s delivery was headed off the crossbar by Sven Botman, who had to be replaced by Thiaw due to a head injury early in the second half.

The outcome put an end to a terrible week for Newcastle, who had just one victory in five games across all competitions after being crushed 7-2 at Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Thus, following their 1-0 victory at the Stadium of Light in the rematch, Sunderland completed a derby double.