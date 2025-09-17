Broadway Theatre Festival 2025: Ghana Prepares To Welcome The World

This October, the streets of Accra will come alive with the rhythms of drums, the energy of dance, and the power of storytelling as Ghana once again hosts the Broadway Theatre Festival 2025. From 5th to 13th October, the University of Ghana’s School of Performing Arts will transform into a global stage, welcoming performers and delegates from across Africa and beyond.

Artists and cultural leaders from Malawi, Kenya, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Nigeria, Togo, and the United States of America are set to converge in Accra for what has become one of the continent’s most anticipated celebrations of theatre and performance. At its heart, the Broadway Theatre Festival is about more than just performance.

It is a living celebration of the Heritage of Africa (HOA) — the dances, music, stories, and traditions that have carried generations and continue to inspire today’s creative world. “Heritage is not just what we inherit; it’s what we live and pass on,” says the Festival Secretariat.

“This festival is where the past meets the present, and where African voices find new strength on the global stage.” The 2025 edition promises to be a rich tapestry of activities. Audiences can expect: electrifying stage performances blending traditional and contemporary theatre; thought-provoking panel discussions, including themes like “Music, Movement, and Meaning:

What Ghanaian Dance and Drama Teach Us”; masterclasses and workshops where young performers can learn from seasoned directors, choreographers, and international guests; and a special Heritage Day, spotlighting Ghana’s cultural vibrancy and the communal spirit that unites Africa. Ghana’s role as the gateway to Africa shines brightly through the festival.

Kotoka International Airport will be the first stop for many delegates arriving on 5th October, where they will be greeted with the heartbeat of traditional Ghanaian drums — a symbol of welcome, unity, and cultural pride. By gathering voices from different corners of Africa and the diaspora, the festival demonstrates how the arts can break barriers, build connections, and create new possibilities for collaboration.

The Broadway Theatre Festival has grown beyond being just an arts event. It is now a platform for cultural diplomacy, education, and tourism. For Ghana, it affirms a reputation not only as a cultural hub but also as a nation where the world comes to experience the richness of African creativity.

“This is Africa telling its own story — on its own terms — with the world watching,” the organisers stated. With eight days of performances, dialogue, and cultural exchange, the Broadway Theatre Festival 2025 promises to be a landmark event for the arts in Africa.