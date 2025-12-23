‘Broader Export Base’ll Boost Nigeria’s External Reserves, FX Inflows’

Analysts at CSL Research have said that they expect Nigeria’s expanding export base to help support its external reserves, boost foreign exchange inflows, and reduce the economy’s vulnerability to commodity price shocks.

The analysts stated this while reacting to the data on Nigeria’s trade profile, for the first nine months of 2025, recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

They noted that although the data shows that crude oil exports declined by 9.0% Year-on-Year (YoY) in the first nine months of this year, compared with the same period in 2024, the contraction, “was more than offset by strong growth in non-crude and non-oil exports.”

According to the analysts: “Non-crude oil exports surged by 78.6% (YoY), while non-oil exports expanded by 47.3% (YoY), underscoring a gradual pivot towards higher value-added exports and reduced dependence on unprocessed crude shipments.”

They, however, pointed out that the other oil products category has contributed significantly to the growth in non-crude oil exports, “with its share of total exports rising steadily since Q1 2025.” “The commencement and subsequent ramp-up of operations at the Dangote Refinery partly drive this expansion.

By refining crude domestically, Nigeria has shifted a portion of its export value from raw crude to refined petroleum products, which are classified under Other Oil.

“Although recent reporting raises questions about domestic crude allocation and feedstock supply, suggesting that Dangote has at times struggled to access sufficient local crude and therefore imported feedstock, overall refinery output has supported increased export of refined products relative to past years,” the analysts said.

They further stated: “Looking ahead, Nigeria’s total export proceeds are expected to strengthen. The ongoing auction of new oil blocks is intended to support upstream investment, expand production capacity, and, over the medium term, lift crude oil export volumes and receipts.

At the same time, as the Dangote Refinery continues to ramp up towards full nameplate capacity and additional modular refineries come on stream, the contribution of refined petroleum products to export earnings is likely to increase further.