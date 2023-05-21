Broadcasters, Stations Shine At Nigeria Broadcasting Awards

The maiden edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA) held recently had distinguished broadcast professionals, stations, and industry icons bagging awards in different categories. Arise TV topped the list of winners on the night with three awards. The station bagged the Television Station of the Year award and Best Television Station News in English Language award, while the station’s reporter, Ovieteme George also emerged as Reporter of the Year-Television. Organised by Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), TNBA is aimed at recognising and rewarding excellence in the broadcast media industry.

In his opening address at the ceremony, BON Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said the awards attest to BON’s commitment to continuous improvement of standards in the broadcast profession. Silverbird Television also took home two awards on the night in the television category. Silverbird’s presenter, Victory Wilson, emerged winner of the Presenter of the Year – Television category, while the station’s ‘Jankara Market’ show won the Best Television Show Indigenous Language category award.