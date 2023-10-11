Broadcast-Journalist Advocates Safety On Nigerian Roads

Activities on Nigerian roads can equal that of those of ‘saner climes’, if and when Nigerians themselves stick to traffic rules and regulations at all times.

This was one of the focal points, as Broadcast Journalist and Safe Driving Advocate, Adetola Kayode, took the ‘The Driving and the Nigerian in you’ sensitisation campaign titled “Driving and the Nigerian in you, Rights, Roles and Responsibilities” to the Church last Sunday.

This sensitisation programme is organised as part of efforts to stem the tide of road accidents most especially avoidable ones caused by negligence on the part of motorists.

Speaking at the sensitisation programme held at Graceville Chapel, Allen roundabout, Ikeja in Lagos, Kayode stressed the need for road users to obey traffic signs and regulations, using seatbelts at the front and backseat, as well as having road users respect one another including pedestrians.

“I want to see our society better. Let us respect one another on the road rather than causing chaotic situations on our roads. When you think of your own safety and other people’s safety, you will not rush out of the house because you are late for an assignment. Don’t rush and cause more chaos because it is ember month,” she advised.

Many of the participants commended the programme, saying it is an eye opener, as many people take these safety rules like a pinch of salt.

Kayode Oduoye said: “The sensitisation programme is fantastic because it is a way of taking the message directly to the people. And the Church is one of the avenues where family and lives can be better touched.

So, for her doing this is a big awareness and a way of mobilising people to the consciousness of living well and living safely as well,” he said.

Ogechukwu Nwajagu urged people to always obey the traffic rules, noting that, “It is not only the government that has the responsibility of protecting us, we have the responsibility of protecting ourselves and our families.”

Ayobami Kuyoro said: “The sensitisation programme was very enlightening and useful considering the times we are in in the country.

“There are lots of important tips that I am taking away from the programme. We have to make sure that we are safety conscious every day, every month and every time. We should abide by everything we heard at the event and I believe our road will be safer.”

‘The Driving and the Nigerian in you’ programme sponsored by Adetola Kayode, is the third in the series of creating awareness on sharing the responsibility of safety and security on Nigerian roads.