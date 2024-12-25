Broadband: Telecoms Firms Task Govt With Improving Infrastructure

Share

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has called on the Federal Government (FG) to address the infrastructural deficit, economic constraints and systemic challenges of broadband internet expansion.

The association’s president, Mr Tony Emoekpere, made the call on Tuesday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on ways to address the barriers and gaps in broadband connectivity.

The Nigerian National Broadband Plan 2020-2025 agenda on broadband internet includes increasing access to high-speed internet for the population. This is expected to cover an increase in speed with a minimum of 25 Mbps in urban areas and 10 Mbps in rural areas.

With the goals’ deadline fast approaching, and Nigerians’ continued experience of poor and weak internet becoming a norm, Emoekpere identified some lapses and ways of setting things in order.

According to him, urban regions like Lagos are enjoying faster and more reliable connectivity compared to underserved rural areas, where infrastructure gaps persist.

“The barriers to broadband internet expansion in Nigeria reflect a combination of infrastructure deficits, economic constraints, and systemic challenges.

“Addressing these is critical for achieving equitable digital inclusion and supporting the country’s economic growth,” Emoekpere said.

The ATCON president affirms the gap in the deployment of broadband infrastructure, particularly in rural and underserved areas. “The limited penetration of fibre-optic networks and inadequate last-mile connections prevent equitable access to high-speed internet.

“These gaps exacerbate the digital divide, leaving millions without meaningful connectivity. “The affordability of internet access remains a critical issue. “Broadband services and devices are still too expensive for many Nigerians, especially those in lowerincome brackets.”

Share

Please follow and like us: