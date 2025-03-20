Broadband Penetration: Nigeria Fails To Meet 70% Target

Share

Nigeria has fallen short of its ambitious target to achieve 70 per cent broadband penetration by 2025, according to recent data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Despite significant progress in expanding internet access across the country, the nation currently stands at 55 per cent broadband penetration, highlighting persistent challenges in infrastructure development and policy implementation.

The 70 per cent target, set in the National Broadband Plan (2020-2025), was aimed at boosting economic growth, improving digital literacy, and fostering innovation by ensuring widespread access to highspeed internet.

However, experts cite inadequate infrastructure, high costs of deployment, and regulatory bottlenecks as key factors hindering the achievement of this goal.

“While Nigeria has made commendable strides in increasing internet access, particularly in urban areas, the rural-urban divide remains a significant barrier,” said Akinwale Goodluck, a telecommunications analyst.

He added: “Many rural communities still lack the necessary infrastructure, such as fiber-optic cables and base stations, to access reliable broadband services.” The high cost of data and devices has also been a major obstacle.

Despite efforts by the government and private sector to reduce data prices, affordability remains a concern for millions of Nigerians, particularly in low-income households.

Additionally, vandalism of telecom infrastructure and multiple taxation by state governments have further discouraged investment in the sector. Industry stakeholders have called for urgent measures to address these challenges.

“To achieve meaningful progress, there needs to be a coordinated effort between the government, private sector, and local communities,” said Funke Opeke, CEO of MainOne, a leading broadband infrastructure provider.

“This includes incentivizing investment in rural areas, streamlining regulatory processes, and addressing security concerns.” The Nigerian government has acknowledged the shortfall and reiterated its commitment to improving broadband penetration.

In a recent statement, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, emphasised the need for increased collaboration with stakeholders to accelerate progress.

“We are aware of the gaps and are working tirelessly to address them. Broadband is critical to our digital economy agenda, and we will not relent in our efforts,” he said.

The Minister emphasised the government’s commitment to investing in the telecoms infrastructure in the rural areas, explaining that the investment would be a collaboration between the government and the private sector for security and sustainability of the project, saying the government will take 49 per cent while the private sector contributes the remaining 51 per cent investment.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have a President with a very strong understanding of the role of infrastructure in developing society and driving growth as well, which is why this sector has had the opportunity that the Federal Executive Council has approved two significant projects for us.

“One was done last year, which is a project that is aimed at investing $2 billion into building 90,000 kilometers of fiber optic network in the country. And we all need to pay attention to that.

The quality of connectivity that we want can only be achieved when investment is made in digital infrastructure,” he said. Despite the setback, Nigeria remains one of Africa’s largest telecom markets, with over 150 million internet users.

The country has seen a surge in digital innovation, with startups leveraging technology to address challenges in sectors such as finance, healthcare, and agriculture.

However, experts warn that without significant improvements in broadband access, Nigeria risks losing its competitive edge in the global digital economy.

As the 2025 deadline approaches, stakeholders are urging the government to revise its strategy and set realistic targets for the future.

“Broadband penetration is not just about numbers; it’s about creating opportunities for all Nigerians to participate in the digital economy. We need a more inclusive approach that leaves no one behind,” Goodluck said.

