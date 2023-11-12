Broadband: Ncc Targets 80% Penetration By 2027

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reiterated its commitment to broadband expansion into the unserved areas, stating that it will make sure 80 percent of the Nigerian population is covered with telecom service. It stated that it would ensure that every business, from the small startups to the multinational corporations, has equal access to the digital highway, regardless of their size or location.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Dr Aminu Maida, who made the pledge in a keynote address during the NCC Day at the ongoing Lagos International Trade Fair, said that the Commission is pursuing the target of boosting Nigeria’s broadband penetration rate to 70 per cent by the end of 2025, while also targeting that coverage is provided to at least 80 per cent of the country’s population, especially the underserved and unserved populations by the end of 2027.

Maida, who was represented by the Director of Public Affairs of the NCC, Mr. Reuben Muoka, stated that the Commission recognised that the telecommunications industry plays a pivotal role in driving economic growth, fostering innovation, and enhancing the quality of life for citizens across the globe.

He added that without any doubt, the telecommunications sector has been a strategic driver of the digital economy agenda of the Federal Government, stressing that, “we bear the responsibility of ensuring the sustainability and vitality of the sector by leveraging telecommunications infrastructure to empower individuals, connects businesses, strengthen industries and enable governments to provide essential services efficiently, thereby driving development and prosperity.”

According to him, providing an enabling environment for the deployment of critical digital infrastructure is tied to the Infrastructure Pillar of the Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy’s vision for the Digital Economy.

The NCC boss revealed that the Commission has seen the transformative power of digital connections during recent challenges, where businesses relied on telecommunications to adapt and survive. Maida observed that creating value in the telecommunications sector is not just about providing faster and more reliable connections but that it’s about fostering an environment of fair competition, innovation, and inclusivity.

“This means that we must encourage investment in infrastructure, stimulate research and development, and protect consumers’ interests. By doing so, we can unlock the full potential of our businesses, boost productivity, and ultimately create a more prosperous society. “Our regulatory approach is designed to address the ever-evolving landscape of technology. As 5G, IoT, and other innovations become integral to business operations, we are proactive in adapting our policies to support their integration and protect the interests of all stakeholders,” he said.

The President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Michael Olawale-Cole, noted the level of telecommunications infrastructure for boosting the Nigerian economy, as he applauded the NCC for targeting 70 per cent broadband by 2025 as well as the 80 per cent coverage of Nigeria by 2027.