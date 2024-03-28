Broadband: Lifi.net Attains 500mbps To Beat Nigeria’s Median Internet Speed

Lifi.net, a fast-growing internet service provider, has attained internet speed that is many times faster than the documented average internet speed in Nigeria as of January 2024. The latest disclosure by LIfi. net shows that the company now delivers up to 500 megabits per second (mbps) internet speed in unlimited services provided to homes and offices.

This is higher than the country’s average internet speed of 26.74mbps. As the internet subscriber base increased in Nigeria and hit 161.68 million in January, the quality of internet service provided by operators to their users still constitutes concerns as the 2G network which has limited speed dominates the space by covering 57.78 per cent.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) revealed through its latest data that while 3G is responsible for 9.36 per.cent of internet users in the country, 4G covers 31.75 percent of internet access, and 5G internet only serves 1.11 per cent t of internet users in the country.

This combination explains why Nigeria ranked 93rd on the global mobile internet speed test out of 144 countries tested by Ookla, a US-based internet speed analysis firm, in January, putting the country’s median internet speed at 26.74 megabits per second (mbps).

However, Lifi.net is among the few Internet service providers (ISPs) that deliver the fastest Internet speed in Nigeria with up to 350 mbps for homes and 2500mbps for offices while assisting new ISPs with speeds over 5000 mbps at the data centre and delivering the capacity to their various hubs at no extra cost. “For over five years Lifi.net has been a leading network company, providing quality internet solutions at the speed of light and affordable rates. We have highly technical and hard-working personnel and partners.

We are very skilled at managing Cisco and Mikrotik Routers’ deployment, configurations, and integrations, fibre laying, and splicing,” Chief Operating Officer of Lifi.net, Abraham Oluwambe, said. He added that as operators attract more subscribers to their respective networks, they should equally place a premium on upgrading the quality of services to deliver broadband at the fastest internet speed possible. “Our services are not only widespread but also affordable.

We believe in making quality connectivity accessible to all. We understand the importance of budget-friendly solutions. Our cost-effective broadband plans ensure you get the best value for your investment without compromising on quality. “While providing highspeed and reliable broadband connectivity, operators may choose the floor or the peak performance of its service. At Lifi.net, we always go for the latter,” he said.