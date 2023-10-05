Broadband: FG to Lay 95,000KMS of Fibre Optic Cable Nationwide

As part of efforts to achieve 90 per cent broadband penetration by 2027, the Federal Government has promised to lay additional 95,000 kilometres of fibre optic cable across the country, while urging private organisations to also key into infrastructure development in the country. According to the NCC Executive Commissioner, Stakeholders Management, Mr. Adeleke Adewolu, 75 percent of the fibre optic cable target set by the National Broadband Plan will be achieved by the end of 2027.

The fibre optic cable in the country is currently below 60,000 kilometres. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had said the country needed to bridge the gap in the fiber optic cables to broaden the country’s broadband, stating that the country needed 120,000 additional kilometres of fibre optic cables to meet the New National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2025 target.

It added that there was a need for massive investments in about 40,000 additional base transceiver stations for the country to realise its plan for broadband penetration. He urged the government at various levels to increase internet capacity in the country due to its huge infrastructure deficit, saying “for instance, we need over 120,000 additional kilometres of fibre optic cables to the current figure of fewer than 60,000 kilometres and about 40,000 additional base transceiver stations (BTS) to meet the NNBP target by the year 2025.”

As part of his strategic blueprint to further strengthen the telecoms sector, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, said the government planned to lay 95,000 kilometres of fibre optic cable across the country. This, according to him, is aimed at providing widespread access to ensure that citizens are connected and expand broadband penetration. The minister said the gov- ernment will focus on executing its broadband strategy to lay 95,000 kilometres of fibre optic cable across the country.

“The 3rd Pillar of our strategic blueprint showcases our commitment to building the critical infrastructure required to power a strong digital economy. We recognise that economic prosperity is linked to a robust digital foundation. “Our emphasis on building stronger digital infrastructure extends beyond connecting people but also focuses on economic empowerment and creating opportunities for inclusion. With improved access to quality broadband, and up- graded critical services, this pillar will catalyse a digital transformation that impacts our entire population.

“We will connect communities and businesses by implementing our broadband strategy to ensure that everyone is carried along. Managing our spectrum efficiently will create pathways for the growth of new technologies and improve access to government services. “Our plans for our postal service and satellite communication infrastructure reaffirm our commitment to leveraging improved digital public infrastructure to deliver inclusive economic growth for all.

“We will ensure that our commercial and noncommercial spectrum resources are efficiently deployed to enable innovation and new technologies to thrive,” he stated. Tijani said the government would set up a comprehensive digital public infrastructure to be the foundation for digital transformation across Nigeria. “This will be supported by the introduction of OneGOV, a one-stop shop for access to all government services,” he said.a