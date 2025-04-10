Broadband: Experts Advocate Massive Infrastructure Investment To Achieve 80% Target

Share

Telecommunications experts have called for increased investment in broadband infrastructure to meet Nigeria’s target of 80 per cent broadband penetration by 2025.

The push comes amid growing demand for highspeed internet to support digital transformation, economic growth, and inclusive access across urban and rural areas.

Speaking at a recent industry forum, stakeholders emphasised that expanding fiber-optic networks, improving last-mile connectivity, and fostering publicprivate partnerships are critical to bridging the digital divide.

According to them, the government and private sector have to prioritise funding for broadband infrastructure, particularly in underserved regions.

They said regulatory reforms and tax incentives could accelerate deployment and reduce operational costs for service providers.

Stakeholders highlighted the need for synergy between telecom companies, state governments, and international investors to scale up connectivity.

Currently, Nigeria’s broadband penetration stands at approximately 55 per cent, but uneven distribution leaves rural communities at a disadvantage.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reiterated its commitment to the National Broadband Plan (2020-2025), which aims to deliver 25Mbps internet speed to 90 per cent of the population.

The Chief Executive Officer, Open Access Data Centre (OADC), Dr. Ayotunde Coker; , highlighted the fundamental role of digital infrastructure in driving economic growth.

He pointed out that connectivity, data centers, and power must be aligned to ensure digital resilience. Coker acknowledged Nigeria’s recent progress in restoring connectivity through increased subsea cable capacity, citing Meta’s new subsea cable project as a significant boost to global connectivity.

However, he stressed the urgency of upgrading outdated subsea cables and fast-tracking infrastructure projects such as the Equiano and 2Africa cables.

With the government’s plan to expand fibre optic capacity by 90,000 kilometers, Dr. Coker emphasised the direct economic impact of broadband penetration, stating that a 10 per cent increase could contribute 2.5 per cent GDP growth.

He also noted that while South Africa houses 50 per cent of Africa’s data center infrastructure, Nigeria must scale up investments to bridge the gap and compete on a global level.

“The future of our digital economy depends on the seamless integration of connectivity, power, and data centers,” Dr. Coker asserted, calling for greater collaboration between private and public stakeholders.

Industry leaders warn that without urgent infrastructure upgrades, the country risks falling short of its targets, potentially hindering e-commerce, telemedicine, and digital education initiatives.

Experts stressed that sustained investment and innovation will determine whether Nigeria can achieve its broadband ambitions and secure a competitive edge in Africa’s digital economy.

