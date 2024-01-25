Broadband Deficit in Rural Areas Creates Revenue Gap in E-Commerce

The lack of mobile networks and internet access has restricted e-commerce penetration in rural areas, causing an income gap for the operators and government. Though Nigeria’s e-commerce scene is growing, projected to reach $22 billion by 2024, the digital revolution has been confined to bustling metropolises as many rural areas are still not enjoying the service. Meanwhile, stakeholders are looking forward to the ongoing rural telephony project embarked upon by the Federal Government to enhance rural penetration of e-commerce in Nigeria. Already, private entrepreneurs have been making efforts toward rural penetration amidst infrastructure deficits, quietly transforming the lives of millions of consumers in secondary cities and rural areas.

For instance, Jumia, a leading online marketplace with other online marketing platforms, has been at the forefront of the rural e-commerce push in Nigeria. By strategically expanding be- yond the bright lights of Lagos and Abuja, the company was connecting the previously underserved communities with the vast array of goods and services available online, bridging the retail gap and empowering rural Nigerians like never before. Prior to the creation of companies like Jumia that made it possible for consumers to shop without geographical restrictions, purchases of several commodities required lengthy trips, increased costs, and risks that accompanied traversing unsafe roads.

E-commerce has grown over the past decade with the increased penetration of smartphones and the Internet. As of 2020, GSMA reported a mo- bile subscriber count of 173 million in Nigeria, indicating an 85 per cent penetration rate. The prevalent use of smartphones enables consumers to conveniently access e-commerce platforms and make purchases from anywhere in the world. Recognising the growing num- ber of rural Nigerians with inter- net access, the company embarked on a strategic expansion into sec- ondary cities and rural areas. This involved establishing logistical networks, partnering with local agents and businesses, and tailoring product offerings to cater to the specific needs of rural communities.

Jumia launched the JForce programme — a grassroots initiative launched by Jumia to take e-commerce to secondary cities within Nigeria — to meet this need. Under the aegis of the JForce programme, Jumia has established efficient delivery infrastructure, including partnerships with local logistics service providers and leveraging community pick-up stations, reaching even the most remote villages. Modifying existing strategies, it combined online and offline operations to cater to both those who have access to the internet and those who don’t.

Through this tactic, the company has taken e-commerce to hundreds of Nigerians in rural communities, where digital literacy is limited. Meanwhile, despite the success, operators noted that challenges remain as limited internet connectivity and digital literacy in some rural areas hinder adoption. They also identified the lack of reliable electricity supply and efficient payment systems which are crucial to the sustained growth of e- commerce as other challenges restricting rural penetration. They urged the government to focus on the sector by tackling the challenges affecting the sector.

It would be recalled that last year, Jumia partnered with Starlink, a satellite internet service, to retail the Starlink Residential Kit in Nigeria to bridge the digital divide by delivering Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency internet to previously underserved regions. Stakeholders are on the look in 2024 for the growth of e-commerce in rural areas, which would be set as a yard- stick for the measurement of the achievement of rural telephony projects.