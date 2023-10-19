Briton, S’African Killed In Uganda Park Attack

A British tourist is among three people killed in a “cowardly terrorist attack” at a national park in south-west Uganda, authorities have said.

Uganda’s police said the trio were killed, and their vehicle burned, in the Queen Elizabeth National Park.

It said joint forces were pursuing suspected members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group on Tuesday night.

The Uganda Wildlife Authority said the victims were two tourists and a guide, reports the BBC.

The tourists were from the UK and South Africa while their guide was Ugandan, it added.