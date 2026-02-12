Britney Spears Sells Rights To Entire Music Catalogue

Pop superstar Britney Spears has sold the rights to her entire music catalogue, the BBC has learned.

Spears, 44, is said to have sold to independent music publisher Primary Wave on December 30 for around $200m (£146m).

The singer – whose protracted conservatorship long dictated her personal and professional life – is known for the hits …Baby One More Time, Oops!… I Did It Again, Toxic and Gimme More.

Primary Wave did not immediately respond to the BBC’s requests for comment. Representatives for Spears declined to comment. In January 2024, the singer said she would “never return to the music industry”. Her last song was a duet released with Elton John in 2022.