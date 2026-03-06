Britney Spears Arrested On Suspicion Of Driving Under The Influence

Britney Spears has been arrested in California, US court documents show. The singer was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at around 21:30 PT (05:30 GMT) on Wednesday.

She was released in the early hours of yesterday morning and is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on May 4. The court documents do not confirm the reason for the singer’s arrest.

A representative for Spears told BBC News: “This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life.

Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time. “Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being.”