September 2, 2025
British Woman Stabbed To Death In Cambodia –Police

A34-year-old British woman has been stabbed to death in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh, local police said.

The victim was reportedly found with stab wounds in a garden in the Chamkar Mon district south of the city centre on Friday.

A woman, also a foreign national, has been arrested by the authorities in connection with the death.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office told BBC News: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Cambodia and are in contact with the local authorities.”

