British Royal Warship Arrives Nigeria To Support Maritime Security

A British Royal Navy Warship – HMS Trent on Monday arrived in Lagos, Nigeria to help deliver capacity training and support maritime security in the sub-region.

New Telegraph reports that this is its second visit to the country as part of its regional mission to aid allies and partners in driving down illegal activities, including piracy and illicit trafficking.

HMS Trent departed Gibraltar, carrying an expert boarding team of UK Royal Marines and a Puma surveillance drone to aid West African allies in developing their capabilities to combat sea-based criminal activities and ensure they can play an effective role in bringing stability to wider West Africa.

Commander Tim Langford, HMS Trent’s Commanding Officer said, “The Royal Navy has a long history of engagement within the region and an enduring partnership with the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“My team is really looking forward to the opportunity to work with their Nigerian counterparts and build on the relationships established when we visited Lagos in 2021.”

“With around £6 billion of UK trade passing through the region, part of Trent’s tasking is to support stability across the Gulf of Guinea through training to help partner navies take the fight to criminal actors, fostering ties and sharing knowledge, whilst conducting patrols to increase security.”

”We are excited to work with our partner nations as we strive for a long-term solution to maritime insecurity across the region.

Jonny Baxter, the UK Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos said, “This deployment demonstrates how a truly global Britain is stepping up on the world stage to tackle the shared international security challenges.

“Nigeria is an important and valued defense partner for the UK in West Africa. Our two countries face many shared threats, and we are keen to work with Nigeria to defeat these and to help improve maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.”

The statement added that the deployment will contribute to a wider international effort by the Friends of the Gulf of Guinea (FOGG), which supports Gulf of Guinea nations to implement regional maritime security frameworks, bringing stability to a region that has seen international shipping disrupted, seafarers’ lives put in danger, and damage caused to local economies.