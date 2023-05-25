The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak has vowed to reduce the number of legal immigrants in the country.

Rishi Sunak’s public declaration followed the announcement made by the British government to restrict foreign students from bringing in their family members as dependents thereby outshooting the immigration rate.

New Telegraph gathered that the UK is battling with a lot of economic issues and high immigration is really stifling the little economic progress and as such the demands to drastically decrease immigration figures in the country.

In response to the UK’s record-breaking net migration figures of 606,000 in 2022, the British Prime Minister vowed to reduce legal immigration levels.

Sunak who spoke in a recent interview with ITV addressed the issue of record-high net migration figures in the country.

The British PM acknowledged the impact of the situation and vowed to take action, emphasizing that current legal immigration levels were deemed excessively high.

As public pressure mounts, the government faces the challenge of implementing measures to curb immigration and strike a balance between national interests and the country’s economic needs.

Meanwhile, a member of the UK Parliament, Carol Monaghan, is kicking against the United Kingdom’s new visa policy preventing Nigerian students, and others studying in the UK, from bringing family as dependents except under specific circumstances.

Monaghan made this known while speaking at parliament on Wednesday where she stated that students made valuable contributions to the UK’s economy.