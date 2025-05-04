British-Nigerian Killed In US Days From Graduation

Share

A British-Nigerian student, identified as Tamilore Odunsi, was reportedly killed in the United States a few days before she graduated from nursing school.

This is according to British media outlet The Daily Mail, which reported that the 23-year-old nursing student was stabbed to death at the Texas flat she shared with a stranger who was also found with knife wounds.

“A British woman who moved to the US to train as a nurse was stabbed to death in her flat just days before she was due to graduate,” the report read.

“Tamilore Odunsi, 23, was found dead in her student apartment in Houston, Texas, after a friend of her father called the police to say they had not been able to reach her.

“When officers arrived, they spotted blood on the rear patio and forced their way inside, finding Tamilore in the kitchen with fatal injuries.”

According to the report, a flatmate was also found with stab wounds in a bedroom and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It explained that Tamilore and the unidentified man shared the two-bed flat, but were said to be ‘strangers’, with him only moving in a few weeks earlier.

The graduate nurse was prolific on social media – going by the handle Tamidollars on TikTok, where she had no fewer than 30,000 followers, with her posts having amassed more than 3 million likes.

A check on her TikTok page showed that her last post on April 21, just three days before she died, showed her relaxed and smiling in her room with the caption: ‘I’m readdyyyyy’ along with a relaxed emoji.

Alongside the video, the late Tamilore had written: ’23 years old. BSN grad in 2 weeks. Summer is 14 days away. Starting to look human again,’ she said, referring to her graduation that never took place.

According to The Daily Mail, relatives have started a GoFundMe page for Tamilore, who was originally from London, UK, but moved to Houston, US, in 2022 to cover repatriation and funeral costs.

Her sister, Georgina Odunsi, paid an emotional tribute on the GoFundMe page, which has already reached more than £28,000 of its £40,000 target.

“With heavy hearts, we share the devastating loss of our beloved sister, daughter, and friend, Tamilore Odunsi – known on her TikTok family as Tami Dollars or TD,” Georgina wrote.

“Tami was a beautiful soul, full of light, ambition, and kindness. She was just 23 years old.

“A devoted Christian, she was a God-fearing young woman who found strength and joy in her faith.

“She had a deep love for her church community, where she was actively involved and always eager to serve others with humanity and grace.

“She moved from the UK to the United States to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse, dedicating herself to a life of care and service.

“Tami had a special love for children and always dreamed of making a difference in young lives through her work in healthcare.

Outside of her studies, she brought joy to others through her love for creating content and expressing her vibrant personality.

“Tragically, Tami was murdered just days before she was set to graduate from university – an unimaginable loss at a moment that should have marked the beginning of a bright and promising future.

“Tami touched so many lives in her short time here. Now, we are asking for help to give her the peaceful and dignified farewell she deserves.

“Our goal is to bring Tami home. The United States to the UK so she can be laid to rest surrounded by her family and loved ones.

“We are raising funds to cover the costs of her repatriation, funeral and burial, and to support her family during this incredibly painful time.

“Any amount you can give, no matter how small, will make a difference. And if you’re unable to give, please consider sharing this page and keeping our family in your prayers.”

Georgina ended the tribute, writing: “We love you, Tami. You will be forever in our hearts,” followed by a red heart emoji.

