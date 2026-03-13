British Man Charged In Dubai For Alleged Filming Of Iranian Missiles

A 60-year-old British man has been charged under cybercrime laws in Dubai after allegedly filming Iranian missiles over the city. UK Foreign Office officials are understood to be supporting his family.

The tourist was detained under a law in the United Arab Emirates that prohibits publishing or sharing material that could disturb public security, according to Detained in Dubai, which provides legal assistance in the country.

Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s minister of state to the EU, told the BBC she was “aware” there had been “some violations” of the law but did not have specific details about the British man’s detention. She said “due process” would be followed, and that “this kind of filming puts yourself in harm’s way”.