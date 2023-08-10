British High Commissioner, Jigawa Partner On Poverty Alleviation

The Jigawa State Government and the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Richard Montgomery, have synergies to introduce a serious poverty alleviation programme for the People of the state.

Mr Richard Montgomery said he has some supportive measures that would be introduced to the Jigawa People that cushion the economic difficulties they face.

He said the longstanding partnership that the British government has maintained with the state for over two decades, has yielded positive results.

He expressed his appreciation for the successful collaboration on numerous projects that have continued to benefit the people of Jigawa State.

Highlighting the state’s remarkable performance in these projects, Mr Montgomery emphasized the continuity that defines their joint efforts.

He lauded the Governor for his dogged commitment and persistent efforts in ensuring the success of their shared projects.

He stated, “You are one of the architects of our partnership with Jigawa State,” acknowledging Governor Namadi’s pivotal role even during his tenure as the deputy governor.

“In light of the prevailing global challenges of devaluation and inflation, Mr Montgomery announced plans to introduce enhanced programs aimed at addressing these issues.

He outlined initiatives focusing on cash transfers, economic empowerment, and wealth creation, particularly targeted towards alleviating the challenges faced by ordinary citizens.

Mr Montgomery further pledged increased support for the health and education sectors in Jigawa State. Looking ahead, he revealed upcoming interventions in the agricultural sector, capitalizing on the state’s rich agricultural landscape to drive sustainable growth and development.

Governor Mallam Umar Namadi expressed his happiness at receiving the British High Commissioner and his delegation in Jigawa State.

He lauded the fruitful relationship that Jigawa State has enjoyed with British agencies, highlighting the significant impact of their interventions on various fronts.

He extended his gratitude on behalf of the government and people of Jigawa State and expressed the desire for continued support to further enhance the state’s progress.

Governor Namadi also affirmed the alignment of the British government’s interventions with the 12-point agenda blueprint of the Jigawa State government.

He emphasized that this alignment would amplify the positive outcomes of both local and international efforts, ultimately benefiting the people of the state.

The visit of the British High Commissioner to Jigawa State signifies a reaffirmation of the strong partnership and collaborative spirit between the United Kingdom and Jigawa State.