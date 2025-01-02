Share

The British government has launched strict measures to curb people smuggling and strengthen border security by dismantling organised immigration crime networks.

The Interior Minister, Yvette Cooper who made this known emphasised the importance of these new powers, saying they will provide law enforcement with the robust tools they need to target and dismantle these networks.

According to her, suspected people smugglers will now face an array of restrictive measures, including travel bans, limitations on social media usage, and restrictions on phone access.

These steps are intended to bolster efforts to break up the operations of criminal gangs exploiting vulnerable individuals for profit, adding that border security is a cornerstone of the government’s newly introduced plan for change.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who assumed office in July, has made tackling illegal migration a top priority.

His administration is particularly focused on cracking down on the smuggling gangs responsible for ferrying people across the English Channel which is a dangerous route and one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.

Government data reveals that over 36,800 people made the unsafe crossing in 2024, marking a 25% increase compared to the previous year.

Tragically, the year has been labelled the deadliest on record for such crossings, with several dozen lives lost. The Refugee Council has raised concerns about the escalating humanitarian toll.

Under the proposed changes, interim Serious Crime Prevention Orders (SCPOs) will be introduced, enabling immediate action against suspected criminal activity.

These measures are designed to streamline the often-cumbersome process of obtaining SCPOs, which currently involves significant delays.

The government plans to align these fresh powers with existing tools used to combat knife crime, slavery, and human trafficking.

By expediting the process, authorities will effectively disrupt and deter serious criminal networks involved in organised immigration crime as more people are trafficked daily under the guise of going for greener pastures.

