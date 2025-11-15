British Firm Registers Trademark Status In Nigeria

A renowned British bathroom manufacturer, Utopia Bath & Kitchen, has officially registered its trademark in Nigeria, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s ongoing global expansion strategy. The development, it was revealed, will help the nation’s economy as it adds to her GDP.

Founded in 1989, Utopia is celebrated as one of the United Kingdom’s most established and respected bathroom manufacturers.

Aftab Ahmed, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Utopia, who stated these in a statement on yester- day, expressed enthusiasm about the development, describing it as a key step in the company’s international journey.

“For more than three decades, the company has embodied the finest traditions of British craftsmanship, innovation, and design excellence values that continue to define its products and partnerships worldwide.

“All Utopia products are designed and made to the highest standards of quality and precision engineering. “The company’s comprehensive range includes complete bathroom solutions such as furniture, vanities, basins, sanitary ware, mirrors, storage, and accessories each created with meticulous attention to detail and durability,” the statement read.

It was added that through a consistent commitment to excellence, Utopia has earned multiple industry awards and continues to be recognised as one of the UK’s Best Bathroom Furniture Brands.