British Fencing Pledges Technical Support To Nigeria

The President of the British Fencing Federation, Pat Aiyenuro, has pledged her federation’s technical support to the Nigerian Fencing Federation, marking the beginning of a collaboration between the two nations.

Impressed with the organization of the first fencing World Cup in Sub-Saharan Africa, Aiyenuro noted that assembling some of the world’s best fencers in Lagos confirms Nigeria’s growing status in the sport.

She assured that British Fencing would partner with Nigeria to train its personnel, including coaches and referees, to be on par with the rest of the world technically.

“I think we are privileged to have some of the top fencing nations come here and compete. We have a world champion here, which shows that they believe in Nigeria’s ability to host a top-tier competition.

I’m impressed; the quality of the fencing is world-class. “We are already working on a collaboration with the Nigeria Fencing Federation to train more referees and coaches.

There is potential here, and the federation is forward-thinking, trying to make these things happen,” she said. For 17-year-old Oluwashemilore Fashola, competing against some of the best fencers in the world has boosted his confidence ahead of future international tournaments.

“I’m very excited and proud of Nigeria for securing the hosting rights for this competition. It’s a great experience, especially since it’s my first. I’ve met many fencers, and they can see how far Nigeria has come in the sport.

